ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Disgustingly Satisfying Pore Strips That Sold Out in Under 6 Hours Are Finally Back in Stock

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YXnw_0djfygpQ00

One might say that pulling off a plastic film from a new phone is the most satisfying thing ever. Others might say it’s dipping into a completely untouched jar of peanut butter. But if you’re a skincare junkie like us, there’s no greater feeling than taking off pimple patches and pore strips to see what they soaked up overnight. So it’s no wonder why one set of nose strips can’t stay in stock.

Hero Cosmetics’ new Might Patch Nose strips sold out in under six (!!) hours on launch day at the beginning of the year and have been out of stock ever since. After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, these disgustingly satisfying strips are back in stock today at Amazon, which means you only have a few hours to run to check out before it sells out again.

The brand seriously took off with its original pimple patches, and they’re back at it again with a product we have yet to see on the market. As you’ve likely already figured out, it’s a hydrocolloid nose patch . We’ve been waiting for something like this forever—after all, your nose has tons of pores that get congested and form those impossible-to-remove blackheads.

When your pores are having a bad day and are looking more noticeable than usual, the Mighty Patch Nose can easily draw out all the gunk from your pores . Simply put it on at night and peel the patch off the next morning to admire (or shudder at, depending on your threshold for gross things) the fabulous work it did, all while you were sound asleep.

And if you’re worried about the patch irritating your skin like other pore strips might, stress no more. It’s made of 100 percent medical-grade hydrocolloid, which is drug-free, non-drying and compatible with sensitive skin . Below, hear more about the Mighty Patch Nose’s many benefits that got it sold out in under six hours.

RELATED: These $12 Pimple Patches Work Overnight & Got Me To Stop Picking At My Acne



Mighty Patch Nose $17.99


Buy Now

Just as how the product itself went out of stock, you can get clearer-looking pores in just six hours , too. The nose strip absorbs pore and pimple gunk, as well as oil, like a sponge. The patch is thin and flexible, so it won’t feel like you’re wearing anything on your nose. The extra-large size allows it to cover a whole lot of territory and also fit across different sized noses with ease. It molds to your nose’s shape and doesn’t hurt or irritate upon removal. In fact, Hero Cosmetics doesn’t use any adhesives.

Whether you’re already a big fan of the brand’s iconic Mighty Patch or you simply want to clean up your nose pores, Mighty Patch Nose is on it. Since these are new to the market, there aren’t any reviews yet on Amazon. So, we hopped over to the brand’s site to see what early testers had to say.

“As a nose strip user, I use charcoal ones most of the time, but they hurt and I wanted something different,” wrote one reviewer. “After trying this, I’m sold. When I tell you I tried this on and I absolutely loved it, it literally caught all the gunk out overnight and then you can actually see the results.”

Even those who have blackheads out the wazoo praise this hero product.

“My nose has large pores, and after just the first use, I was WOWed!” wrote another shopper who also gave the Mighty Patch Nose a perfect rating. “This helped absorb excess oil so my nose pores looked smaller and clearer ! A great product that I will likely use weekly, if not every few days.”

Because the Mighty Patch Nose sold out so quickly when it launched at the beginning of the year, we suggest you make a mad dash for these innovative, gunk-sucking nose strips ASAP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0djfygpQ00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some. Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Vitamin C Serum Makes Skin So Glowy & Smooth, Shoppers Are Calling it a ‘Real Life Filter’

There’s an entire universe of skincare on Amazon, and it’s so vast that it would take light years to go through every product. Even if you filter results to show only the things you’re looking for, it would still take a lot of patience. If you’re on the hunt to find the best vitamin C serum for your skin, let us guide you in the right direction. TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum needs to be at the top of your list—it has over 60,000 five-star reviews and is on sale now for just $20. This shopper-loved vitamin C serum improves wrinkles, dullness...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pore#Stock#Hero Cosmetics#The Mighty Patch Nose
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
Inside the Magic

Disney Brings Back “Sold Out” Merchandise at Reduced Rate, Outrages Fans AGAIN

ShopDisney allows Disney fans from across the world to get a piece of magical merchandise shipped directly to their home. Known for including Disney Park items too, shopDisney even gives those shoppers that cannot visit theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris the option to get sought after Park stuff, too.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Upper Lip Treatment Makes Wrinkles "Practically Non-Existent" — and It's on Sale

Not to give you a reason to smile less, but fine lines tend to appear around the mouth far sooner than other areas of the face. Habits such as smoking or poor nutrition, alongside natural causes like genetics and sun damage, are often the main contributors to their unwanted appearance. But, the good news is that routine applications of a targeted formula, such as the Dermelect's Smooth Upper Lip Anti-Aging Treatment, can greatly delay their arrival and minimize existing mouth lines. Even better, the popular treatment is on sale during Dermelect's New Year sale with code NY20.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping is still surging in the US. Because of the pandemic, people have still grown accustomed to doing more of their shopping online. As a result, online retail giants like Amazon might continue to have trouble keeping certain items in stock. That's especially true when it comes to products from the...
ECONOMY
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved KN95 and 3-ply Face Masks Are Finally Back in Stock

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, it might be time to give your face masks an upgrade. While the CDC guidelines on masks haven't changed, some health experts are recommending opting for 3-ply surgical masks, KN95s, or doubling up on surgical and cloth masks instead of just wearing a single cloth mask. Maskc has been a celebrity- and shopper-favorite face mask brand throughout the pandemic, and it's no surprise why. The masks are comfortable, protective, and available in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and sizes for both adults and children. Face masks, especially KN95s, have been selling out all over the web as of late, but some are still in stock online at Maskc right now.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

10 of the Highest-Rated Leggings on Amazon Right Now

A good pair of workout pants is a closet must-have, and any of the highest-rated leggings on Amazon are worth adding to cart for just this reason, according to the thousands of users who swear by them. Whether you want to exercise, lounge on the couch at home, or head out to dinner, leggings are always there for you. The hardest part is often settling on a pair.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I Tested This Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Gua Sha—Here’s My Honest Review

There are sooo many sculpting face tools out there that it can be daunting to make a decision on which one to try out. There are those odd-looking ice globes, vibrating face massagers, blue light pens and the list goes on. Sometimes, simple is better. Gua shas are nothing new to the beauty scene and go through waves of popularity, but I found one I plan to keep on-hand through thick and thin. Sacheu Beauty’s Stainless Steel Gua Sha, first and foremost, has Kourtney Kardashian’s stamp of approval, which is a huge deal. Whenever a Kardashian or Jenner mentions a product...
CELEBRITIES
theapplepost.com

$19 Apple Polishing Cloth back in stock after being sold out for months

Apple’s highly sought after $19 nonabrasive cleaning cloth is back in stock and available for next-day delivery across several countries and regions for the first time since it first became available in November, showing supply is improving after the high-priced cleaning accessory became a viral must-have for Apple fans last year.
SHOPPING
EatingWell

I'm Obsessed with These Pore Cleansing Strips That Erase My Blackheads

I have what can only be described as an uncooperative nose. Even on days when the rest of my complexion is in tip-top shape, the tiny blackheads that accumulate on my nose are likely to appear. I've tried the classic stick-and-peel pore strips that you can buy at the drugstore, but my blackheads always seemed to come back with a vengeance within a couple of days—plus, the feeling of ripping a piece of tape off your nose isn't exactly pleasant.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

The Ultimate Always Pan Accessory Is Finally Back in Stock — But Not for Long

Now we’ve all daydreamed about the Oprah-approved Our Place Always Pan and how it’ll save us so much space. Since then, we’ve scoured through Our Place’s products, searching for the next tool to make our kitchen a cooking haven. And while we’re loving all the products, one that we’ve had our eye on for some time finally came back in stock. Per the brand, “the perfect flipping platter didn’t exist, so we created it,” and they truly did. Perfect for flipping any recipe in need of a good 180-degree flip, the Our Place Flipping Platter is just what you can use...
SHOPPING
In Style

This "Miracle in a Bottle" Exfoliant Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

Even before TikTok virality was a thing, Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant had a wide and dedicated fanbase to the point where a bottle astonishingly sells every seven seconds, according to the brand. The reviews are overwhelmingly stellar and highlight the exfoliant's ability to unclog pores, soothe even the most inflamed and acne-prone complexions, and provide an ideal base for the following skincare products. Today, the beloved product gets an update that the thousands of die-hard fans will be ecstatic about in the form of a new jumbo size bottle.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $8 Balm Is an ‘Absolute Godsend’ For Chapped Lips & That They ‘Saw a Difference Almost Overnight’

There’s nothing like winter’s sweet, sweet breeze to mess up the pout you’ve worked so hard to perfect. You can put on as many balms, butters and masks, but sometimes, they simply don’t stand a chance against dryness, flaking and cracking. We’ve already found a few lip saviors that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber swear by. However, there’s one you likely don’t know about, but should.  Though Jack Black is a skincare and shaving brand marketed for men, don’t let that dissuade you from trying its Intense Therapy Lip Balm. Not only does it nourish chapped lips, it protects...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy