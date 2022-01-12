ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Why NWA Wrote That Song: White Georgia Cop Suspended For Social Media Comment Celebrating Ahmaud Arbery’s ‘Death Penalty’

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Z6r_0djfycIW00

This is EXACTLY why they wrote that song…

This is going to piss you off. It’s pissing us off right now as we type this.

According to a report on KATV, a Georgia deputy in Houston County named Paul Urhahn has been suspended without pay for comments he made on social media about Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed Black man who was murdered in a more-than-likely hate crime by 3 white men. On a publicly viewed WGXA Facebook post, Urhahn said the following:

“That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though,” in regards to the sentencing.

Hell ain’t hot enough for Paul Urhahn. Local activists like Eli Porter of the Poor and Minority Justice Association are weighing in:

“That deputy represents that entire department, and for him to say something like that – I’m just… it got under my skin,” Porter said.

Not only was Urhahn was dumb enough to post such a thing, but he was also dumb enough to believe that deleting it would make it go away.

Narrator: It did not

The comment was shared not only in the newsroom but also with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation into the incident is what lead to Urhahn’s suspension that is pending termination. Sheriff Cullen Talton broke down all the department violations that officer soup cookie committed.

Page 5 (4A) – An officer must at all times, on and off duty, conduct him/herself in a manner which does not bring discredit to the department or county.

Page 5 (4B) – Conduct unbecoming of an officer shall include that conduct

(2) – Which has a tendency to destroy public respect for employees and confidence in the department.

There would be a LOT of cops fired if departments nationwide adhered strictly to this policy, but alas…

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though': Georgia Sheriff's deputy is suspended without pay - and could be fired - after responding on Facebook to story about the three convicted killers being sentenced to life in prison

A Georgia Sheriff's deputy's could soon be booted off the force for commenting on Facebook that 'criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though' in response to a story about his three killers getting sentenced to life in prison. Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn has been placed on unpaid leave...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Georgia sheriff’s deputy could be fired over Ahmaud Arbery comments

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy faces firing after writing a controversial social media post about the sentencing of the murderers of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.Paul Urhahn was suspended by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office after posting on a TV station’s Facebook page, “That criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though.”The now-deleted post came after three white men were jailed last week for life for murdering the 25-year-old in the state.But his employer began an investigation after screenshots of the post were shared with them, after which Deputy Urhahn was suspended without pay pending termination.“He is suspended pending termination. He...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mediaite.com

Georgia Deputy who Gloated That Ahmaud Arbery ‘Still Got the Death Penalty’ Set to be Fired

A Georgia law enforcement officer who gloated online about Ahmaud Arbery’s death following last week’s sentencing has been given a termination date. Last week, Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery. Arbery was out jogging in 2020 when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood after he was accused of being a suspect in a series of burglaries.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's deputy was suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, news outlets reported. Reacting to a story on WGXA-TV's Facebook...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Hate Crime#Sentencing#Katv#Wgxa Facebook
WSMV

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man in Georgia, received sentences of life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael have no possibility of parole.
GEORGIA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: George Barnhill Indicted Next? Georgia DAs Charged

Wednesday’s long-awaited guilty verdict for the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery drew attention to what would come next in the still-unfinished saga stemming from the modern-day lynching of a Black man who was out jogging on that fateful day in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. Father and son...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Sentencing in murder of Ahmaud Arbery; A look at social justice in Georgia

Elijah Bobby Henderson — Co-founder, A Better Glynn. Patricia Murphy — Columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tiffany Williams Roberts — Public Policy Director, Southern Center for Human Rights. The Breakdown:. 1. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences Greg and Travis McMichael to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Colorado mom accused of faking daughter’s illness, seeking Make-a-Wish gifts pleads guilty in girl’s death

A Colorado woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old daughter by pretending the child had medical issues reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Kelly Turner pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse negligently causing death, felony theft and felony charitable fraud, said spokesperson Vikki Migoya of the district attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District.
COLORADO STATE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy