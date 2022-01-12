ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Arrested, Another Man Already In Jail Indicted

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUGzA_0djfybPn00

Police have arrested one suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph after the suspect didn’t turn himself in on time. A second suspect was also indicted for the murderer while already in police custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUnih_0djfybPn00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A week ago, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigations finally announced the identity of one of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph . The suspect was 23-year-old Justin Johnson , who already had a warrant out for violating federal supervised release. A reward was announced for up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, but Justin took to social media to announce he would be turning himself in on Monday. Almost everyone with common sense immediately knew he was not going to turn himself in and that’s exactly how the situation played out.

Johnson was apprehended in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals, who were on notice that Johnson a.k.a. Straight Drop would be on the run. Whatever plan he had was short-lived and will now be used against him in the court of law.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a second man was indicted in the first-degree murder case, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith . Smith was already in police custody at the time of the indictment.

With both men in jail, hopefully, the road to justice for Dolph and his family is underway. A motive still hasn’t been established but we will keep you updated with any new developments in the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bossip

This Why NWA Wrote That Song: White Georgia Cop Suspended For Social Media Comment Celebrating Ahmaud Arbery’s ‘Death Penalty’

This is going to piss you off. It’s pissing us off right now as we type this. According to a report on KATV, a Georgia deputy in Houston County named Paul Urhahn has been suspended without pay for comments he made on social media about Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed Black man who was murdered in a more-than-likely hate crime by 3 white men. On a publicly viewed WGXA Facebook post, Urhahn said the following:
MUSIC
Bossip

Cops Kill People: Canton Ohio Police Releases Body Camera Footage Of James Williams Being Killed When Officer Recklessly Fires Without Warning [Video]

It’s almost like they want any excuse to kill people…. You should go ahead and prepare to see this story lighting up your social media timeline because there is sure to be a lot of arguing about what took place here. According to a report in Ohio’s Star-Advertiser, a 46-year-old Black man named James Williams was gunned down by an unidentified Canton police officer without warning or notice. Subsequently, the body camera footage of the incident has been released and it shows the officer blindly shooting through a wooden fence as Williams can be seen firing his AR-15 rifle into the air to “celebrate” the New Year. To make matters worse, the officer didn’t identify himself as a policeman nor did he give any kind of warning before firing his service weapon.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Indiana State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Bossip

TN Activist David Hayes Arrested And Allegedly Assaulted By Police At City Meeting About Policing [VIDEO]

Every time police seem to take one step forward towards actually protecting and serving, the boys in blue can’t wait to take several steps back and drag Black citizens with them. Knox News reports a meeting held by the city of Knoxville, TN to improve relations between the community and local law enforcement erupted in violence when Knox County deputies literally dragged activist David Hayes away in handcuffs on Friday. The 29-year-old attended to bring attention to Robert Nathan Bailey dying in police custody this week after a traffic stop for a broken tail light, but Hayes ended up becoming a victim of police brutality himself.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bossip

Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison

Today, we watched the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery give their victim impact statements in court and it was absolutely devastating. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke about how he felt the need to protect his son from the very moment he was born. Ahmaud’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, spoke about his dark skin and athletic stature, no doubt an allusion to the fact that Black men of that type are typically stereotyped as potentially violent. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke about how broken her heart is and how evil the McMichael’s and William Bryan were to attack her son after his death in order to save themselves.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Blue Bloodlust? Witnesses Say Plainclothes New Jersey Officer Gunned Down Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight While His Hands Were Sky-High

Not even the spirit of the holidays can keep a cop from killing a Black man under dubious circumstances and taking him away from his family and loved ones. Sadly, 25-year-old Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight has become yet another victim of what witnesses say is nothing but blue bloodlust. Our family over at NewsOne is reporting on the incident that took place on December 29, 2021 just days before we rang in a new year. A Paterson, New Jersey witness named Duke Snider told NorthJersey.com that McKnight was murdered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
Bossip

So Sad: Virginia Police Release Heartbreaking 911 Call From Washington Football Baller Deshazor Everett’s Fatal Car Crash That Killed Girlfriend

It’s heartbreaking when you see people with so much promise and talent succumb to freak accidents like this that alter their lives forever. On December 23, 2021, Washington Football Team baller Deshazor Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R when he plunged into a tree. The impact left him injured but ultimately killed his longtime girlfriend 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy