‘Mau’: Greenwich Entertainment Picks Up Doc Profiling Revered Designer For March Release

By Matt Grobar
 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE : Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Mau , the first-ever feature-length doc about world-renowned designer Bruce Mau . The indie distributor will release the film written and directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann (Netflix’s Oscar-shortlisted Camp Confidential ) in theaters on March 18.

Mau is the Canadian Chrysler Award winner behind companies including Massive Change Network and Bruce Mau Studio. The film of the same name brings to light the story of the designer’s unlikely rise in the creative world and his ever-optimistic push to expand the boundaries of his craft. It explores Mau’s unique and incredible career—from Mecca to MOMA, from Guatemala to Coca Cola—and his most important project yet: designing his own life.

The film from Babka in association with Thought Engine made its world premiere at last year’s SXSW Film Festival, then going on to play festivals including Hot Docs International. Benji and Jono Bergmann produced it alongside Karol Martesko-Fenster, with Leslie Iwerks serving as its exec producer.

“We are grateful to Bruce Mau and his partner Bisi Williams for having welcomed us into their world. Mau’s call to Massive Action is even more relevant today than when we began this project four years ago,” said the Bergmanns in a joint statement. “We are looking forward to working with Greenwich on sharing our journey with audiences across the United States and Canada.”

Brothers Benji and Jono Bergmann produced Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan’s Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis , which recently made this year’s Oscar shortlist for Documentary Short Subject. The filmmakers have also collaborated as directors of the doc Wirecard: The Billion Euro Lie .

Greenwich Entertainment handled the release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning box office hit Free Solo , and recently unveiled the filmmakers’ latest effort, The Rescue . Other releases from the company launched in 2017 include Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice , from Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman; Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon ; Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop , starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy; and Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily , starring Molly Shannon.

Ed Arentz negotiated the Mau acquisition deal for Greenwich with Autlook’s Salma Abdalla on behalf of the filmmakers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
