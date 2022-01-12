ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ford Museum offering free admission on MLK Day

 1 day ago
The Henry Ford is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering free admission to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on Jan. 17, 2022.

Guests can view the Rosa Parks Bus and other contributions highlighting the civil rights movement. Admission also includes the "With Liberty and Justice for All" exhibit. This exhibit highlights the rocking chair used by Abraham Lincoln the night of his assassination and an engraved copy of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

According to a press release, reservations are not required for admission, and there will be limited capacity.

