Maersk to ramp up decarbonization target by a decade

EOG Resources specializes in low-cost, highly efficient operations that allow it to produce oil profitably even when prices are very cheap. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration companies operating primarily in the United States but also boasting operations in China and Trinidad. The company prides itself on focusing its drilling operations only in areas where it can maximize returns and recoveries. This is something that has proven beneficial in today’s environment as evidenced by the company’s spectacular performance in the third quarter of 2021, particularly when compared to 2020. This has allowed the company to reward its shareholders with a very large dividend increase that brought its forward yield up to 3.14% at the current price. The company is not content to rest on its laurels however as it works to improve its efficiency, which should ultimately benefit shareholders through rising free cash flow and dividends.

