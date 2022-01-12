ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Maersk to ramp up decarbonization target by a decade

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY +3.9%) says it is accelerating its net-zero emission targets by a decade, now aiming to achieve its net-zero goal in 2040 instead of its initial 2050 ambition....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Matthews International - Backbone Of Tesla's Battery Gigafactory

On the surface, Matthews (MATW) is a classic boring industrial conglomerate with two cash-cow businesses: leading the burial solutions market and Pre-press for CPG packaging. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is an industrial conglomerate with diverse lines of business. The company offers automation and brand solutions to a variety of companies, it is present in more than 20 countries and employs more than 10,000 people. It is divided into 3 segments with an emerging new business line that is the energy storage solutions.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Accelerates Net Zero Emission Targets to 2040

The new emissions targets are expected to align the company with the Net Zero criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seeking Alpha

The Oil Bull Market Remains Healthy Via Charts

The oil market is in good shape. In our years of analyzing the oil market, we've come to a really simple conclusion: Let the market tell us just how healthy the market is. You don't need to make any assumptions in the oil market. There are thousands of sophisticated oil traders trying to gun each other down just for a few pennies on each barrel. So our job is really just trying to analyze how healthy or unhealthy the oil market really is.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Mission Produce Faces Near-Term Headwinds

Mission Produce went public in September 2020, raising $96 million in gross proceeds in an IPO. Mission Produce (AVO) went public in September 2020, raising $96 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $12.00 per share. The firm grows and distributes fresh avocados in more than 25...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otcpk#Amkby#Maersk Ocean#Asian#Lf Logistics
TechRadar

Decarbonization requires tech industry to step up

There’s a dilemma in modern business. In every sector, organizations are on a digital transformation mission to ensure they remain viable and competitive. Companies are eagerly embracing revolutionary technologies - like blockchain, virtual reality, edge computing, machine learning and AI – as they pioneer new business models and keep pace with new trends.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is planning to boost its 2022 oil and gas production by 10 percent compared to last year’s goal, as it plans 13 new projects to come on stream and drill 360 exploration wells this year, and continue raising output to records this decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Claritas Pharmaceuticals signs $5M equity financing deal

Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:KALTF) says it has secured $5M equity financing facility with Alumina Partners, Ontario, for a period of 2 years. The agreement provides Claritas with an option to draw down cash tranches of up to $250,000 in exchange of units issued at discount of 15% to 25% from the closing market price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ZDNet

IBM ramps up sustainability offering with Envizi acquisition

IBM has announced the acquisition of Australian environmental performance management data firm Envizi to help organisations better measure their supply chain's environmental impact. While financial details were not disclosed, the deal was finalised on January 11. The big blue said Envizi will be integrated with its existing package of environmental,...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Seeking Alpha

Rattler Midstream: Keep Your Eyes On The Joint Ventures

Cash investments are nearly complete for all the joint ventures. The recent news has been about a dropdown and of course a joint venture purchase made by Rattler Midstream (RTLR). But the most significant investment remains in the joint ventures that were planned long before the challenges of fiscal year 2020. Those sizable joint ventures promise significant income growth ahead as the projects fill up to capacity. Obviously, the last year has been far from typical. But the growth of the unconventional business is very likely to continue in the current environment as well as in the future. Costs have become much too competitive with other projects for this particular source of oil to not continue to grow.
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Small policy change would yield big supply chain, transportation improvements

Ongoing global and national supply chain issues could create some massive headaches, long delays and disappointed shoppers this winter. Fortunately, there are simple policy solutions that could help address these issues head-on, maximizing efficiencies and improving sustainability across the supply chain. However, getting the right policymakers onboard has been another ongoing challenge for the transportation industry.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Alternative low-carbon fuels predicted to ‘steal headlines’

After accelerating sustainability commitments in 2021 and the COP26 climate conference in November, Freightwaves asked industry experts what trends they think will be at the forefront of sustainability in 2022. Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, said that sustainability commitments will grow the most, and he predicted that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Petrobras Is Well-Placed To Take Advantage Of Growth In Global Oil Demand

The energy industry has struggled with profitability and the capital cycle for the past fifteen years, with stock valuations trailing the broader market. It is a maxim of investing that success rests on the ability to buy low expectations and sell high expectations. No sector illustrates this better than the oil sector. Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) (PBR) is well placed to take advantage of the end-of-industry proclamations surrounding the oil industry and the massive flight of capital occurring now as a result of pressure from environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

SeaSpine expects Q4 revenue of $55.1M-$55.5M

Based on preliminary estimates, SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) expects Q421 global revenue in the range of $55.1M to $55.5M (vs. consensus of $54.46M). That would represent a Y/Y growth of 19% to 20%. U.S. revenue is expected to range from $49.9M to $50.2M (+18% to 19% Y/Y growth), while international revenue is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

EOG Resources: Low Costs And High Margins Benefit Shareholders

EOG Resources specializes in low-cost, highly efficient operations that allow it to produce oil profitably even when prices are very cheap. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration companies operating primarily in the United States but also boasting operations in China and Trinidad. The company prides itself on focusing its drilling operations only in areas where it can maximize returns and recoveries. This is something that has proven beneficial in today’s environment as evidenced by the company’s spectacular performance in the third quarter of 2021, particularly when compared to 2020. This has allowed the company to reward its shareholders with a very large dividend increase that brought its forward yield up to 3.14% at the current price. The company is not content to rest on its laurels however as it works to improve its efficiency, which should ultimately benefit shareholders through rising free cash flow and dividends.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
thebossmagazine.com

Energy Business Exploring LNG Innovations And STS Operations

Energy is extracted in all kinds of different forms and conditions. Numerous businesses are running solely on the extraction and migration of energy resources. Similarly, Natural gas serves as the mother of all necessities and thus many business companies are based on extraction NG. Obtained from the depths of earthly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy