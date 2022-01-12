Battle Creek man killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash identified

A 71-year-old man from Battle Creek who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 Tuesday night has been identified.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened in Charleston Township near mile marker 87.

Troopers say William Pinson’s pickup truck was stopped along the right shoulder of the road because of vehicular difficulties.

Police say another vehicle hit Pinson while he was standing outside of his vehicle, throwing him against his own pickup truck before ending up on the ground in front of his truck.

Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle did not stop at the crash site.

Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle are unavailable at this time.

MSP says the vehicle should have black paint transferred from the victim’s pickup with damage along the front side, possibly closer to the passenger’s side. Police say the suspect vehicle is likely a higher profile vehicle such as a pickup truck, van or semi-truck.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information regarding the suspect’s identity and/or vehicle are urged to get in touch with state troopers at 269-657-5551.

