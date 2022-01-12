ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Inflation Hasn't Been This High Since The Early '80s

By James Knightley
US inflation pressures show no sign of easing with headline CPI now at 7% and core up at 5.5%. Who doesn't like a bit of nostalgia for the 1980s? But the inflation rates, like shoulder pads, are probably something we would prefer to do without. The Month-on-Month reading for US CPI...

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
Why has U.S. inflation hit 7 percent?

Official figures showed Wednesday that U.S. inflation was at 7 percent, its highest level in 40 years. Pundits, politicians and professors have been arguing for months over why it is rising. That disagreement may surprise those who think of economics as having a settled understanding of how the economy works. But in fact, there is tremendous uncertainty about the causes and consequences of today’s inflation.
US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
Real Wages Plummet As Inflation Hits The U.S. Recovery

The headline 3.9% unemployment rate looks positive, but job creation fell significantly below consensus, at 199,000 in December versus a consensus estimate of 450,000. The headline 3.9 percent unemployment rate looks positive, but job creation fell significantly below consensus, at 199,000 in December versus a consensus estimate of 450,000. The...
Topping Signals On The QQQ Charts (Technically Speaking For 1/13)

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.0 percent in November and 0.6 percent in October. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.
How To Better Understand Inflation And Predict Its Direction

Inflation can better be understood if one better understands the factors that influence it. There is an old book I once read about Germany's hyperinflation episode written in 1975 called "The Great Inflation." In the introduction of this book, the authors, William Guttmann and Patricia Heehan, write:. Inflation is not...
With inflation the highest since 1982, 'money isn't stretching as far,' says NTU

WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation rose 7% in December 2021, the highest since 1982, according to the Labor Department. The economy is outweighing COVID concerns now for many Americans, according to recent polling. “The biggest concern is for working families because even as the job numbers have improved slightly, we've...
How Long Will It Take The Fed To Bring Down Inflation?

The lag from policy to spending, production and employment is shorter, but the time lag to change inflation is long. A recent survey shows even longer time lags. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Congress, “We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.” With the Consumer Price Index up seven percent in the 12 months through December, it will soon be time for the Fed to get started. But once the Fed tightens, how long will it take for inflation to retreat?
