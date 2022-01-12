Lawyer for Billionaire at Center of Child Porn Probe Claims Email Was Hacked
An investigation into South Dakota’s richest man for possible possession of child pornography remains ongoing, according to new documents filed by authorities in court. The billionaire T. Denny Sanford has been...
White nationalist online—and IRL—troll Anthime Joseph Gionet, known to fans of his alt-right livestreams as “Baked Alaska,” has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for pepper-spraying an Arizona bouncer in late 2020. Journalist Nick Martin tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon; Gionet was convicted of three misdemeanors: assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, according to state court records.
The State’s Attorney lied on her application for a COVID-19 hardship loan, a federal indictment returned Thursday alleges. Marilyn Mosby, 41, attested under penalty of perjury that she had “experienced adverse financial consequences” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on an application form to pull funds from her retirement account without a penalty. But her salary of nearly $250,000 per year had actually never decreased, the indictment alleges. In actuality, it rose from roughly $240,000 in 2019, and she continued to receive full pay throughout pandemic. Nevertheless, Mosby allegedly withdrew $40,000 from her retirement account without suffering the tax penalties she would have under normal circumstances. The indictment also charges her with making false statements on a mortgage application to lower interest rates, allegedly claiming a vacation home in Florida was a second home when, in fact, she had already made arrangements to rent it out. She’s charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) chose to go into a bathroom in October when she was being pursued by activists because she believed it would be illegal to film her there, according to a newly released police report. A viral clip of the incident showed activists from the social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) following Sinema into the bathroom on the Arizona State University campus to ask about her opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. According to the Arizona Mirror, Sinema admitted to police that she fled as she thought it would incriminate the people filming her. ASU Police Department Sgt. Katie Fuchtman wrote: “Sinema stated this was not her first time being approached in this way and that is why she entered the bathroom, knowing it was illegal for someone to record another person inside the bathroom.” Police later determined that Sinema was mistaken—four people were charged with misdemeanors over the incident, but not for the felony of filming a person in a bathroom. ASU police are still investigating.
Residents of a tiny rural Missouri community have been sounding the alarm for weeks over what they described as a suspicious fatal shooting of a Black man by his white neighbor, but on Tuesday, a jury’s inquest went with the official version of events and ruled it a justifiable homicide.
Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the incident took place at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 22. The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting “belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask,” the complaint states. The three women are then accused of “yelling and cursing” at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. “All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor,” according to the document. Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.
Last year was the deadliest year on record for U.S. law enforcement officers in nearly a century, with a report finding COVID-19 to have been the leading cause of death for the second year in a row. The preliminary data, released on Tuesday by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, revealed that of 458 officers who died in the line of duty in 2021, 301 “died due to direct exposure to the virus” while on the job. “This number appears to increase almost daily,” the report said. Coronavirus-related deaths were identified across 32 states but were concentrated in California and southern states like Texas and Florida. In 2020, 295 officers died, 182 of them for COVID-related reasons. The last time the tally went above 300 was in 1930, according to the organization. Despite vaccinations continually being proven as the safest and most effective way to prevent severe illness and death, police departments and unions have pushed back on vaccine mandates, filing lawsuits and threatening resignations.
The father of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Pastor Rusty Chatfield, delivered a sermon this week that seemingly lashed out at rape allegations leveled against his son. “We’re in the spotlight,” the elder Chatfield said. “The enemy, he wants to distract us from the work of God.” He went on to say: “You can't believe everything you read in the newspaper, on the internet or whatever… The enemy is always lying, exaggerating, distorting.” Lee Chatfield’s sister-in-law, Rebekah, has accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her for roughly a decade, beginning when he was an adult and she was a 15-year-old student at Northern Michigan Christian Academy. Rusty Chatfield serves as superintendent at the school, where he also teaches history. Lee Chatfield has denied wrongdoing; his lawyer acknowledged that he had an affair with Rebekah Chatfield but insisted that the two were “consenting adults.”
Over a year after hordes of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win, federal prosecutors hit a handful of people they portrayed as key perpetrators of the riot with a new charge: seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes, the...
A member of the U.S. Air Force schemed to kill her estranged husband for a six-figure life insurance payout by poisoning his energy drinks and snacks—and tried to enlist the help of the man’s ex, who was actually in cahoots with police, derailing the entire hit. The surreal...
Police in New Orleans investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old mother discovered a headless body in a home where she had previously been staying, Nola.com reports. Julia Dardar was reported missing by her estranged husband on Dec. 23, when he told investigators she had moved in with a man named Benjamin Beale. Officers followed up on that information days later and spoke with Beale, who speculated that Dardar had overdosed on drugs or committed suicide. But days later, suspicious of Beale’s explanations, police served a search warrant at the home Beale and Dardar briefly shared and discovered a deep freezer in an old blue school bus in the backyard. Inside, they found a decapitated body apparently belonging to a woman, while a saw with “bits of flesh and fluid” on the blade was found in a nearby ice chest. The remains have yet to be identified. Beale has been charged with obstruction of justice in a death investigation, operation of a clandestine lab illegally manufacturing meth, and illegal drug and gun possession.
Prince Andrew has failed in his last-ditch attempt to have a civil suit against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre dismissed. New York Judge Lewis A. Kaplan today refused to grant the royal’s motion to dismiss, meaning that Queen Elizabeth’s son now faces the prospect of a full trial later this year.
Video footage from Rikers Island published by The New York Times on Wednesday shines a harsh light on the brutality of the notorious jail’s “fight nights,” in which inmates engage in punishing brawls for rewards as paltry as a cigarette. One video shows a gang leader in control of a cell block forcing two men to fight each other as Correction Department guards look on. The fight and its repercussions—one man was later attacked by gang members for his refusal to continue—led a Manhattan Supreme Court judge to order the release of an inmate involved last month. A Department of Correction spokesperson told The New York Times, “We remain fully committed to creating a safer and more humane environment in our jails.” Violence has soared in Rikers over the past year despite renewed Correction Department efforts to clamp down. Some inmates have initiated a hunger strike over squalid and dangerous conditions in the penitentiary.
A power cord connected to a school bus parked on a New Orleans man’s property led authorities to a gruesome discovery Tuesday: a deep freezer with a headless woman’s torso inside. Also hidden in a nearby ice chest was a power saw with “bits of flesh and fluid on the blade surface,” investigators wrote in a subsequent report. The property owner, 34-year-old Benjamin Beale, was taken in for questioning. After refusing to answer investigators’ questions, Beale was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in a death investigation. Authorities later tacked on weapons and drugs charges, looking into an alleged methamphetamine lab being run out of Beale’s home. The body hadn’t thawed enough to make a positive identification by Tuesday evening, but law enforcement sources told The Times-Picayune that officers believe the body belonged to Julia Dardar, a woman whose disappearance police were investigating when they searched Beale’s home. Dardar, who was reported missing in December, had allegedly been living with Beale at the time of her disappearance.
A man seen carrying a handgun on the steps of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is a far-right Arizona activist involved in spreading COVID-19 misinformation. An investigation by The Daily Beast based on research provided by anti-insurrection activists has identified Luke Philip Robinson as the individual in FBI poster number 343 soliciting tips about a man seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Elizabeth Holmes will have at least one more summer of freedom. The disgraced founder of Theranos will be sentenced on September 26, following her conviction earlier this month on four charges related to fraud at the blood-testing startup. Holmes, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison per count, though any sentences she receives will likely be served simultaneously. The jury in her trial found her guilty on four out of 11 charges; she was found not-guilty on four others, while jurors deadlocked on the remaining three. Prosecutors will not retry the latter counts. Holmes' former lover Sunny Balwani, who served as Theranos' chief operating officer, is slated to be tried this year. There’s been no news ye about Holmes' plans while she awaits her sentencing, though as of last fall she was still living like a billionaire.
The Washington Post’s top brass has reprimanded an editor for calling a column about sexual assault allegations “easily disproven” and “completely FoS [full of s--t],” The Wall Street Journal reports. Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee issued the verbal warning to business section editor Lori Montgomery, who last week made the remarks on Twitter about an SFGate column on NFL player Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger has been accused of rape, an allegation he denies, among other misconduct and inappropriate behavior. Montgomery apologized publicly and said she did not intend to cast aspersions on the sexual assault allegations. The news comes amid a lawsuit between Post breaking news reporter Felicia Sonmez and her employer over Sonmez’s prohibition on covering sexual misconduct after she disclosed that she was a survivor of sexual assault.
