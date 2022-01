As you get yourself set up for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 on NBC next week, there are a number of things to consider. First things first, consider the totally-new place that we’re about to see Dr. Max Goodwin at in his life. He has his medical license to practice in the UK, at the same time, he’s not in a spot where he’s working alongside Helen. She wants to figure things out on her own since the system there is so radically different than back in America. She’s supportive of his path, but he has to figure out what that is. We imagine that for however long these two characters are overseas, they will work to determine what’s best and how they can best help.

