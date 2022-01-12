ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Planning Commission votes forward Holy Family Church redevelopment in Lawrenceville

By Tim Schooley
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
Holy Family Church renovation plans WPXI Holy Family Church renovation plans.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — Ten years after buying the former church, E Properties and Development got the Planning Commission vote it needed to move forward on a residential redevelopment of the former Holy Family Church in Lawrenceville.

But a unanimous vote from the commission came with conditions after a long discussion and some late contention over what is now a 45-unit for sale project to redevelop the long-empty church property in the neighborhood’s ninth ward.

Lauren Connelly, executive director of Lawrenceville Corp., expressed new concern over what has been a long, ongoing process to support the project. She told the planning commission that she had only learned that day that the plan to phase the project had been eliminated.

