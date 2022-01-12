Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: 'I’m tired of being quiet!'

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is a "traitor" to the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis after reaffirming her support for the filibuster, a New York Democrat asserted Thursday. U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman shared his views in a Twitter message in which he retweeted a photo that Sinema...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
Senator Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the...
Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules that he would support, but remained steadfast in his opposition to getting rid of the filibuster entirely in comments to congressional reporters on Tuesday. Manchin’s comments come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) reiterated his commitment to...
