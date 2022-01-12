ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Every Game Delayed In 2022 So Far

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 has only just begun, but our dear friend Art Van-delay has already shown up a few times to push games further into the year, or even into another year entirely. Game delays aren't rare, and as the year goes on, the list of games delayed in...

Comments / 0

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Poll: What PlayStation Game Are You Most Looking Forward to in January 2022?

It's a new year, and it's time for a new type of poll here on Push Square. At the beginning of each month, we're going to be asking you lot about your most anticipated PlayStation games. Now, admittedly, January isn't exactly overflowing with hype. This month's release schedule is looking decidedly dry — probably because everything comes out in February — but hey, we're still doing this poll!
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2022 have been leaked

The Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for Jan. 2022 has been leaked online, revealing four games that are purportedly coming to the service next month. The information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who just yesterday also leaked the PS Plus games for Jan. 2022. While PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PlayStation’s service will gain access to major critically acclaimed titles like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5, the Games with Gold lineup is a little lighter on spectacle.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsc Game World#Game Pass#Frontier Development
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

God of War Ragnarök May Arrive in September 2022

We've known for quite some time that God of War Ragnarök is coming in 2022. However, we may have narrowed it down when it’s coming out, thanks to a new leak. As of this writing, the game is expected to launch on September 30, 2022. The alleged release...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

10 games to look forward to in 2022

Given all the hardships and strife over the past year, 2021 really was quite an excellent year for games. There were remakes galore, of course, but also new entries into beloved franchises like Monster Hunter Rise and Hitman. We also saw the first proper full year with the new consoles out, and while the PlayStation 5 dominated the early portion of the year with exclusives like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Xbox rounded off a banner year with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – #3 Horizon Forbidden West

For the longest time, we believed and hoped that the next game on our 2022 Most Wanted list was actually going to be coming out in 2021. Of course, we won’t begrudge Sony and Guerrilla Games wanting to take the time that they need to make Horizon Forbidden West the best sequel it could possibly be and a landmark release for the beginning of a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2021

2021 was a packed year for the Nintendo Switch, both in quantity and quality. There are simply too many worthy releases to honor in our Switch Game of the Year 2021 picks! But we’ll do our best. Here are the top titles on the platform. These awards represent the...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nobody Saves the World hits Xbox and PC this month, including Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World will be released later this month for Xbox consoles and PC, it has been announced. The latest game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios will launch on January 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Windows and Steam. It will also be available through...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Content Updates Might Not Be Enough to Save the Game

Battlefield 2042 is set to get some new content updates in the future, but it might not be enough to save the game. Over the last 2 months, Battlefield 2042 players have been losing faith in the franchise. Although the game didn’t launch in an ideal state, not many games seem to be perfect on release day lately.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES

