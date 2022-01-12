‘Very efficient’: COVID-19 testing continues at Camping World Stadium without major lines

COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium (City of Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said COVID-19 testing at Camping World Stadium is running “very efficient.”

He said in many cases, people are able to get tested within five minutes of when they arrive, a stark contrast to the hours many people waited at county testing sites in recent weeks.

Dyer said the city opened the testing site this week to help take pressure off county-run sites.

“We wanted to step up and make it easy and available,” he said.

He said the city will keep the Camping World testing site open as long as there is demand for it.

Dyer said testing access is important, as the omicron variant continues to spread through the community. By getting tested, he said, people are able to know if they need to isolate themselves, so they can protect their families and fellow community members. See a full list of testing sites here.

Dyer is also urging anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated, and anyone due for their booster shot to get it.

