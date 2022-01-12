ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTTP still a go

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness After Hours kick-off postponement confusion, organizers say events still on. The Hormel Institute and organizers of Paint the Town Pink want everybody to know that this year’s PTTP is going ahead as planned. After this past Tuesday’s postponement of Business After Hours at the Institute, which doubles...

www.austindailyherald.com

Austin Daily Herald

Sarah Lysne: The joy of perseverance

It’s that time of year when a church group that I am in has a workshop where we each choose one word that will define our year. Last year, my word was “possibilities.” I spent time thinking about all of the possibilities I had available to me in my life. Things that I knew I could do if I put my mind to it. This year my word is perseverance, and it goes with last year’s word because I have implemented new things into my life. For example, routine exercise, routine prayer times, and eating more calories to keep my weight on. But the hard part comes when trying to continue these practices, and that’s where my word for the year, perseverance, comes in. There are days that I don’t feel like exercising. There are days that I forget to pray. There are days when I don’t feel like eating all the right things. But, keeping this word in mind will help me continue to be the healthiest that I can be.
RELIGION
penbaypilot.com

SoundCheck: Castlebay POSTPONED

Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee return with Colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories of winter in New England, accompanied with guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle and woodwinds. Comfortably spaced reserved seats ($10, advance purchase encouraged via www.camdenoperahouse.com) at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. plus free Facebook Livestream. Masks required in the building. POSTPONED TO MARCH 4; already purchased tickets will be honored.
CAMDEN, ME
Troy Messenger

Brundidge looks to future

The City of Brundidge hosted a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss potential opportunities for growth and revitalization of the city of 2,00-plus. Leading the meeting were Wiley Lott, Southeast Gas’ Director of External Affairs and Economic Development, Jim Byard, Main Street Alabama, board of directors, chair, and Chase Cobb, president Pike County Economic Development Corp.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Craig Daily Press

Working on Next Christmas

It might seem odd that I’m already planning ahead to Christmas 2022 since we just celebrated Christmas 2021 a couple of days ago. This past Christmas was “different” for our family — not bad — just “different.” For one thing, this year it was a challenge to plan the usual holiday activities around work schedules so festivities were held at untraditional times — even opening gifts. No matter, though, Santa still arrived, gifts were opened, holiday food devoured, and everyone enjoyed time together.
CRAIG, CO
thevistapress.com

American Legion Post 365

Vista, CA — If you liked the Ribeye Steaks last week, you’re gonna love them this week!. We have more Ribeye Steaks for Friday Night Steak Lovers. Quantities are limited, so don’t be late. American Legion Post 365 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92084.
VISTA, CA
Urbana Citizen

Woodruff spearheads lamb club

The Woodruff Farm, along with the Champaign County Sheepman’s Association and the Champaign County OSU Extension, will be starting a new lamb 4-H club which will allow kids to show sheep at the 2022 Champaign County Fair with no out-of-pocket expenses. FFA members are encouraged to take part in...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
cascadebusnews.com

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 is Back in the Saddle Again

(Photo | Courtesy of Northwest Horse Fair & Expo) The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again. The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping and a chance to interact with horses — up close and personal — all for one low admission price! Now in its 21st year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone.
ALBANY, OR
Daily Review

Franklin FFA pork sale

Franklin FFA's Agricultural Education Program is seeking numerous buyers for their FFA Show Pigs once the season is complete. If you or someone you know looking to stuff your freezer with fresh, high quality pork that is already processed and packaged for you, with no hassle in traveling and scheduling a trip to the slaughterhouse. If you are interested in supporting our program by ensuring this project is sustainable and available for students for years to come, please contact advisor, Mr. Nick Adams, for any purchasing and processing details.
FRANKLIN, LA
fayettecountyrecord.com

Vietnam Veterans Meet, Present 20-Year Pins

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 870 and associates recently held their Christmas Party. President Andy Janda presented charter members 20 year pins. Those present were Eugene Krupala, Larry Osina, Diane Roeder in memory of her husband Allen Roeder and Daniel Kutac. The following were not present were: A. J. Kutac, James Kohleffel, Wesley Janacek, Roy Smrkovsky, M. J. Williams, Alfred Cron,…
MILITARY
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
mynews13.com

Upcycling sisters give old goods second lives

Two crafty sisters are giving older items a second life. Judy Houbre and Jackie Pasinello are in the business of up-cycling. They keep trash out of landfills and place new treasures back into people’s homes. Jackie runs “JG Mittens” from her living room in Waterford, where she turns old...
ENVIRONMENT
bee-news.com

Look out for No. 1

Depending on where you live, you might be required to delay surgery because the hospital is full of COVID patients. That’s the news that’s spreading around the country. It gets worse. If you have an emergency, the ambulance might be a long time in coming because they don’t have enough EMTs, or they might have to come from an adjacent town. Once you get to the hospital, you might be treated in a hallway because no exam rooms are open. The biggest issues to keep us from needing medical attention are physical safety and health.
HEALTH
visitlodi.com

Lodi Events

No matter what time of year you visit, Lodi California offers visitors an abundance of entertainment options with our numerous festivals and events. Visitors can appreciate nature at the Sandhill Crane Festival or experience the arts at the First Friday Art Hop. Visitors will not want to miss Lodi wine events including Zinfest, Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend, and the School Street Wine Strolls. During the holidays join us for the Lodi Parade of Lights or the Festival of Trees.
LODI, CA
starpublications.online

Food Closet

The Seaford Community Food Closet at St. John’s UMC (Seaford) will be holding a drive-by food distribution the second Friday of each month from 10 a.m. – noon. No referrals needed.
SEAFORD, DE
Fredericksburg Standard

Santa Fly-In

Visitors from all over the Hill Country and beyond came to watch as the “Real” Santa made one last stop before the big day. The excitement built as Santa’s pilot radios their position “Santa is five miles out.”. Santa 1 did a flyby and he waved...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Pratt Tribune

LOCAL NEWS

The Lemon Park Christmas Lights display has long been a seasonal favorite of local citizens and for many with or without ties to Pratt. More than 80 lighted displays are up for walking or drive by viewing from the end of November until throught the first week of January in Pratt’s Lemon Park. Deb Goyen, lights committee chairperson, since the project’s inception,
PRATT, KS
ssnewstelegram.com

A Year in Review

As we gear up for the new year, I wanted to share another Extension component that has reached thousands of people – the Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteer initiative. But first, here’s a brief description:. Primary program areas for Family & Community (FCH) agents are health, nutrition, family...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

