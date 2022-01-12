Judge weighs pausing Georgia spaceport land deal for voters

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS Mortgage Assets Management, LLC PLAINTIFF Vs. William A. Slovick; Third Lake West Shore Improvement Assoc.; United States of America - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants DEFENDANTS 21CH00000404 Judge Daniel L. Jasica NOTICE BY PUBLICATION NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU: Unknown Owners and Nonrecord Claimants That this case has been commenced in this Court against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain Mortgage conveying the premises described as follows, to-wit: COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 34993 N. Linden Ave. Grayslake, IL 60030 and which said Mortgage was made by: William A. Slovick the Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First National Bank, as Mortgagee, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Lake County, Illinois, as Document No. 6857739; and for other relief; that summons was duly issued out of said Court against you as provided by law and that the said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, Erin Cartwright Weinstein 18 N. County Street Waukegan, IL 60085-4358 on or before February 14, 2022, A DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU AT ANY TIME AFTER THAT DAY AND A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRAYER OF SAID COMPLAINT. CODILIS & ASSOCIATES, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100 Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (630) 794-5300 DuPage # 15170 Winnebago # 531 Our File No. 14-21-01590 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. I3185202 (4576166) , posted 01/14/2022.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO