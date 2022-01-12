ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and fellow stars continue to pay tribute to beloved...

www.today.com

Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Bob Saget
Joe Fryer
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence After His Death

On Monday (January 10th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence about the Full House star’s sudden passing in a new statement. In her statement to People, Rizzo reveals that Bob Saget was her absolute everything. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” the Full House star’s wife shared. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

Bob Saget's family is devastated at his shocking death. Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget's family also confirmed the beloved Full House star's death.
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s wife speaks out for the 1st time since his death

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, said she is "completely shattered" over the actor and comedian's sudden death at age 65. Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, detailed her love for the late "Full House" star on Monday in an emotional statement to People. "My whole heart. Bob was my...
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel unable to hold back sobs during Bob Saget tribute: ‘He’d write just to tell me he loved me’

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back sobs as he paid tribute to comedian and friend Bob Saget.The Full House star died on Sunday (9 January) aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. No cause of death was given.Hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live without a studio audience on Monday (10 January) night, Kimmel remembered Saget as “the sweetest man”.“He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people,” he said.Kimmel said that he had reread their old email exchanges following the news of Saget’s death, explaining: “Some of them were...
New York Post

Bob Saget gave moving final tribute to Betty White before his own death

From one icon to another. Bob Saget paid tribute to the late Betty White on Dec. 31 — just a few days before his own untimely passing. The “Full House” star was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Orlando hotel room, authorities said. He was 65 and his cause of death has not been released.
purecountry1067.com

Bob Saget’s Family Issues Statement On His Death

The death of Bob Saget was shocking news to many on Sunday evening. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, he was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”
ORLANDO, FL

