Florida State

Florida and Texas lead nation in new lightning data release

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida – New data released by Vaisala show both Florida and Texas leading in the nation in lightning statistics. Although Texas recorded more lightning strikes with a total of 41,914,516, Florida still has a greater lightning density than any other state with a total of 223 events per square...

Related
California Out Of Most Severe Category Of Drought, Per Latest US Drought Monitor Map

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, showed that early January rainfall and snow in Northern California helped eliminate the worst of drought conditions in the state. No part of California, according to the Drought Monitor, is in what’s referred to as exceptional drought, the most severe category. Only three months ago, 45% of the state was in exceptional drought. As for extreme drought, the second most severe category, only three small spots in Northern California are visible on the map. However, some regions of Southern California, like much of the rest of the state, remain in moderate to severe drought. Since Oct. 1, 2021, CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that downtown Los Angeles has seen over 10 inches of rain, well above the average rainfall of just over 5 inches. Since Jan. 1, downtown has only seen trace amounts of rain.
Remains found in California identified as Florida man

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Skeletal remains found last month on a mountain on California’s central coast have been identified as those of a Florida man, authorities said. San Luis Obispo police Sgt. Aaron Schafer said dental records were used to identify 36-year-old Charles Leader, The Tribune newspaper reported Wednesday.
Florida leads nation with most lightning deaths in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States recorded the fewest number of lightning strike deaths in 2021 compared to the previous 15 years; however, Florida led the nation in fatalities, data shows. There were 11 lightning-related fatalities across the country, with four in Florida, two in New Jersey and...
