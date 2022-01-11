ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashbocking: Safety improvements to be made at 'lethal' crossroads

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafety improvements are to be made to a junction described as "lethal" for its risk of near-miss accidents. Money has been secured for changes to the Gibraltar Crossroads, connecting the B1078 and B1077 at Ashbocking...

BBC

Hi-vis vests given to Suffolk pupils to improve road safety

Hi-visibility vests are being given to about 2,000 primary-aged pupils in an effort to improve safety on their journeys to and from school. Children attending six schools in the Kesgrave area of Suffolk are being offered the fluorescent vests. Funding for the £3,000 scheme was agreed among community groups and...
EDUCATION
WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT to begin U.S. 45 safety improvements Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin safety improvement work on U.S. 45 on Wednesday. The work will include about 49 miles of centerline scoring on the two-lane portion of U.S. 45 from the Alabama 158 interchange in Prichard to the Mississippi state line. The goal of this project is to improve safety and help mitigate centerline-crossing crashes, according to ALDOT.
PRICHARD, AL
wymt.com

Mine Made Adventure Park undergoing improvements

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some improvements are on the way for the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County. The one currently on the way is a new sewage line for the entire campground. Officials said the line needed to be updated and will help improve the experience. Knott...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads#St Andrew#B1078#Conservative#Carlford#East Suffolk Council#Bbc News
Paso Robles Daily News

Bob Jones Trail to temporarily close for safety improvements

– The Bob Jones Bike Trail will be closed for about eight weeks starting Monday, Jan. 10 as the City of San Luis Obispo makes needed safety improvements. A significant portion of the trail, from the Prado Road intersection to the Los Osos Valley Road corridor, will be an active construction site and will be closed off to the public. This closure will allow the city to reduce fire hazards and replace fencing near steep drop-offs along the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Alpena News

Improved lighting a first step to upping intersection safety

ALPENA — Young people navigating a busy intersection are one step closer to a safer walk to school, city leaders say. After a vehicle struck a Thunder Bay Junior High School student in October, city, township, and Alpena Public Schools officials met to consider ways to improve safety at the intersection of Hobbs Drive and 3rd Avenue.
ALPENA, MI
BBC

Reuben McNulty: Killer dog may have thought baby was a squeaky toy

A newborn baby was fatally savaged by his family's pet dog which may have thought the child was "a small prey or squeaky toy", an inquest heard. Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November, 2018, and died in hospital three weeks later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peter Sutcliffe: Prison report examines death of killer

An independent report into the death of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has concluded he caught Covid-19 in hospital rather than in prison. Sutcliffe was serving a whole-life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and north-west England between 1975 and 1980. He died with Covid on 13 November 2020 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bees will die as ministers approve toxic banned pesticide for second time, warn experts

Ministers have given the go-ahead for farmers to use a banned bee-harming pesticide in England for the second year running.The government went against the advice of its own scientific advisers, who said they did not see the justification for applying the neonicotinoid to sugar beet this year.A single teaspoon of thiamethoxam is toxic enough to kill 1.25 billion bees, according to biology professor and insect expert Dave Goulson, and wildlife chiefs warned the decision could devastate already-struggling bee populations.Environment officials announced they would permit the use of the pesticide to try to combat a virus transmitted by aphids.They say the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Water company bosses ‘should have bonuses targeted’ for river pollution breaches

Bosses at water companies should have limits placed on bonuses if their firms pollute rivers in breach of permits , MPs have said. A environmental parliamentary committee made the suggestion in a report on the state of England’s rivers, which concluded these were “in a mess”. The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said water companies appeared to be “dumping untreated or partially-treated sewage in rivers on a regular basis”. This was often in breach of permits, which only allow this in exceptional circumstances, its report said.The MPs recommended Ofwat, the water services regulator, looked into what powers it had over remuneration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ofsted withdraws ‘intrusive’ guidance for childminders to disclose depression

Ofsted has withdrawn guidance suggesting childminders should notify the watchdog if they have depression or have been bereaved following criticism that the requirement would be “intrusive”.The guidance, first published on Wednesday, called for Ofsted-registered childminders, nannies or day-care providers to report “any significant events” that might affect their “suitability” to look after children to the inspectorate.The events listed included those “that trigger increased anxiety, hardship or emotional problems (this might include bereavement, illness or injury)”.The Ofsted guidance, which was withdrawn on Thursday, said: “You should report these significant events as soon as reasonably practical but in any event within 14 days...
KIDS
The Independent

Dog owners warned to avoid beaches as mystery illness leaves hundreds of pets unwell

Dog owners have been warned to stay away from beaches in the north east after hundreds of dogs have fallen unwell.A veterinary nurse based in Whitby, north Yorkshire, urged people to be vigilant after several practices were “inundated” with dogs suffering from sickness and diarrhoea following trips to beaches along the coastline.Brogan Proud, who owns Yorkshire Coast Pet Care, suggested owners should ensure their animals avoid eating anything if they do visit the beach and to wash them afterwards in case a toxin is to blame.She wrote on the company’s Facebook page: “I work within several practices up and down...
PETS
BBC

Secamb paramedics stole medication from dying patients

Two paramedics have been jailed for stealing medication from terminally ill patients. Ruth Lambert, 33, Jessica Silvester, 29, both paramedics with South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), also preyed on families of dead patients. The pair, of Gap Road in Margate, accessed addresses of patients in East Kent through their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Council went 17 years without paying for its gas supply

A council is facing a large bill after it was discovered it has not paid for its gas supply for 17 years. Beverley Town Council launched an investigation after discovering it "does not have a gas supplier, despite using and receiving gas since 2004". The problem was uncovered when a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Met Police hunt man recalled to prison who may pose risk

A man who may pose a risk to the public and young children is wanted on a recall to prison and should not be approached, police say. Mohammed Shahid Ali, 39, failed to comply with the conditions of his prison release and The Met said they were "urgently" appealing to find him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family's shock at boy, 3, found wandering streets in school time

The parents of a three-year-old boy who wandered home from school alone are demanding answers from the authorities. Georgia Wilcox said her family were shocked when Miles turned up at their home in Trealaw, near Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, during school time. A woman followed Miles, who is non-verbal, to...
KIDS
The Independent

Scotland records 26 Covid deaths and 8,203 new cases as LFD positives included

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,203 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.The data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday includes for the first time positive results from both lateral flow tests and PCRs.Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.Of the 8,203 new cases, 4,126...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sam Davies: Killers planned 'hit' on stab death victim

A man fatally stabbed in a Lincoln park was the victim of a planned "hit", a murder trial has been told. Sam Davies, 23, was found with serious knife wounds in Coleridge Gardens on 27 May and later died of his injuries. Nottingham Crown Court heard Joe Jameson and Daniel...
PUBLIC SAFETY

