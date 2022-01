BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI - Police have arrested a 16-year-old Buena Vista girl for allegedly making a threat toward Bridgeport High School over social media. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, township police learned Bridgeport High School staff were notified about a threat made toward the school, according to a press release. Police determined the suspect was a 16-year-old Buena Vista Township resident who attended Bridgeport High, then executed a search warrant to seize her “electronic media.” No weapons were found, but the student has been arrested and is lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.

BRIDGEPORT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO