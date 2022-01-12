N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

As more and more health experts urge Americans to swap their cloth masks for either a N95 or KN95 mask, others are explaining how often to reuse the single mask. Omicron is far more transmissible than other known coronavirus variants even through thick fabric face masks. More people are purchasing surgical or N95 masks as health experts Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech told NPR, "Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron."

