ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the possibility of new CDC guidance on masks,...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake? Pay attention to these signs

Highly protective face masks such as N95s and KN95s are being encouraged by health experts as the omicron variant of the coronavirus runs rampant, but many are actually fakes. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 60% of the the Chinese made KN95 masks are counterfeit and do not meet requirements from the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Fakes#Cdc#N95
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Chicago

CDC Provides Tips on How to Avoid Counterfeit N95, KN95 Masks

As the omicron variant continues to cause a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering updating its guidance on mask wearing, indicating that it will recommend that Americans wear more-protective facial coverings. While federal officials say that any facial covering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Are N95 and KN95 masks reusable and how should you store them?

As more and more health experts urge Americans to swap their cloth masks for either a N95 or KN95 mask, others are explaining how often to reuse the single mask. Omicron is far more transmissible than other known coronavirus variants even through thick fabric face masks. More people are purchasing surgical or N95 masks as health experts Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech told NPR, "Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

How often can you safely reuse your KN95 or N95 mask?

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Surging coronavirus cases in the United States, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have prompted renewed recommendations from health experts that the public should consider wearing more protective face coverings, such as N95 or KN95 masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Officials say fake COVID tests are being sold, here’s how to spot them

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Many people are still desperate for COVID-19 tests, which the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said is creating good opportunities for bad people. They say scammers are after your money and personal info with coronavirus testing scams. “If you see a lack or a limited supply of...
RICHMOND, VA
Nashville News Hub

Anti-vax mum who claimed ‘she was not afraid of the Coronavirus and spoke out against mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine’ has died of the virus at age 29

According to reports, the 29-year-old mother said on Facebook she doesn’t ‘prioritize fear over life’ in a number of social media posts about her stance against against mask mandates and the Coronavirus vaccination. The anti-vax mom, who claimed she was not afraid of COVID-19, has died of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Simple

N95 and KN95 Masks You Can Order Online to Replace Your Cloth Face Covers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's been nearly two years since the pandemic upended just about every part of daily life. However, we've come a long way since March 2020: Vaccines and booster shots are widely accessible in the U.S., new treatments have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and effective face masks are available to order online.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy