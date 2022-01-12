ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner is buying up Idaho. Why?

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

People in Idaho are skeptical of the Pittsburgh Steelers part-owner who is buying up land in the Idaho countryside. What’s happening: Thomas Tull, who is a billionaire, is currently snatching up thousands of acres in the Western side of the...

www.deseret.com

