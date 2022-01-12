Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great.
Quick summary of the next 48 hours:
Coldest night of the season thus far Friday night, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero
Dangerous, unrelenting winds through Saturday morning, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees
Sunday morning stays brutally cold, albeit without the wind…temperatures only recover into the teens and 20s Sunday afternoon
Most of our area, including Boston, will spend this entire weekend well below freezing (32 degrees)
How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
