ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the Northeast people are waking up to unusually...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Plummeting Temperatures Expected As Arctic Cold Front Pushes In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic cold front will sweep in late Friday afternoon, bringing a bitter cold start to what is shaping up to be a windy, wintry weekend. That front will force temperatures to plummet from the low 40s midday to the teens and single digits overnight. Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet. Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend. Here is the current timeline. Sunday evening as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Saturday Morning Wind Chills To Dip As Low As -25 Degrees; Snow And Rain Storm To Hit Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest night of the season thus far Friday night, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Dangerous, unrelenting winds through Saturday morning, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees Sunday morning stays brutally cold, albeit without the wind…temperatures only recover into the teens and 20s Sunday afternoon Most of our area, including Boston, will spend this entire weekend well below freezing (32 degrees) How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant Park
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Ahead This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)– One more day of mild temperatures before a weekend temperature drop. Friday morning chill in the 30s! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z4FembZgil — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 14, 2022 Friday’s temperatures will be in the low 30s with cloudy skies and flurries possible. By Saturday, temperatures drop to the 20s and continue through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy