ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Redditch child sexual abuse trial: 'Internet justice group led to arrest'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn internet "justice" group led to the arrest of a man now accused of child sexual offences, a trial has heard. Ehtasham Tazarab was detained by police after communicating with people, it is alleged, he believed were children, the jury was told. He is one of six men on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
BBC

Gary Walker: Ex-police officer's 2004 murder conviction overturned

A former police officer who spent 17 years in prison for the 2003 killing of his pregnant partner has had his case thrown out during a retrial. Gary Walker, now 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for murdering Audra Bancroft in Burton-upon-Trent. Following a review of his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ghislaine Maxwell: Rape survivor describes 'locking eyes' with Maxwell in court

A woman who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein has told the BBC Ghislaine Maxwell was the "enforcer" in the sexual abuse that the pair carried out. Speaking to Andrea Catherwood on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour programme, Sarah Ransome described locking eyes with Maxwell in court. Maxwell, 60,...
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Rape#Redditch#Sexual Assault#Worcester Crown Court
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Sentences of stepmother and father referred for being too lenient

Jail sentences handed to the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes for killing the six-year-old have been referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient, attorney-general Suella Braverman has announced.Arthur was starved, poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who was jailed earlier this month for life with a minimum term of 29 years.His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. Both offenders were also convicted of child cruelty.Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who fatally assaulted him with severe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits raping elderly woman in her home

A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.A court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on November 11 2021.Hickman, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via video link from HMP Bristol.Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.Judge Michael Cullum ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on March 17.You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered todayMichael Callum, judgeHe told him: “I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.“You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.“The exact amount of credit you will receive will be decided by the sentencing judge.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police received almost 2,000 domestic abuse calls over Christmas fortnight

Police in Northern Ireland received almost 2,000 calls for help around domestic abuse in just two weeks over Christmas.Some 1,959 calls for help from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones were received between December 14 and January 1.The PSNI say the figure represents a 12% increase on the same period the year before.Some 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to police on Christmas Day, down from 118 last year, and on December 26, 145 incidents were reported, up from 142 on December 26 2020.Meanwhile on New Year’s Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, up from 75...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man handed life sentence for attacking girlfriend and killing her unborn baby

A man has been handed a life sentence for attacking his girlfriend and killing her unborn child.Asa Davison, 35, was told he would serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars before being considered for parole because of his “violent” and “manipulative” personality, which meant he posed a danger to the public, particularly to future partners.Davison, from Gillingham was found guilty of child destruction, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent (GBH), actual bodily harm (ABH) and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in November last year.At the sentencing hearing on Thursday he represented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

'He's not here to suffer' | Woman raped at 13 years old speaks out after police identify, learn accused attacker is dead

ATLANTA — It was a "bittersweet" day on Tuesday for Betty Brown, a woman who was raped at age 13 back in 2004 in East Point. After years of searching, her accused rapist was finally identified. At the time, authorities found that the DNA evidence collected in her case matched the DNA in the 1995 rape and murder of 14-year-old Nacole Smith in Atlanta. And 26 years after Smith's tragic death, investigators used genealogy and ancestry databases to identify the suspect linked to both cases.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Sussex Police officers convicted of assaulting teenage girl

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs in the back of a police car in May 2020.Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, were found guilty of assault after they used excessive force on the girl who was detained during an incident in East Sussex during the first lockdown.At Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, a judge heard that Ms Sands sprayed the girl with PAVA spray, an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray, while she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-partner brutally stabbed mother and autistic son in front of baby, court told

A violent ex-partner brutally stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have knifed his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, also known as DJ, “numerous times” while the subject of a restraining order on May 31 last year.Boulton developed a “hatred” for Darren before the killings, Lincoln Crown Court was told.Mr Boulton's case will be that, although he physically carried out the stabbings of the two victims, he was, at the time,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield couple found guilty of imprisoning autistic son

A mother and stepfather who kept their starving autistic son locked in a "disgusting" attic bedroom have been found guilty of false imprisonment. Matthew Langley, 22, was "close to death" inside the vomit and faeces-covered room, weighing just six stone (39kg) and severely dehydrated. Lorna Hewitt, 43, and husband Craig...
KIDS
Cosmopolitan

Victims of domestic abuse now have longer to report violence to the police

The government have announced that victims of domestic abuse in England and Wales now have longer to report and prosecute an offender for common assault, extending the time limit in which a survivor can go to the police to two years. The authorities will then be given six months from the date a victim reports to carry out their investigation and hopefully achieve justice for the survivor, as per an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy