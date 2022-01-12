ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora Elementary in Springdale down a bus due to driver shortage

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sonora Elementary School in Springdale, Ark. announced they are not running one bus, but still running morning routes for another due to an ongoing shortage of drivers.

In a tweet by the elementary school, Sonora said bus #128 will not be running in the morning or afternoon for the remainder of the week, while bus #85 is still running in the morning.

Springdale School District works to hire more bus drivers amidst new COVID-19 surge

The school thanked the public for its cooperation.

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
