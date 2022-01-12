Sonora Elementary in Springdale down a bus due to driver shortage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sonora Elementary School in Springdale, Ark. announced they are not running one bus, but still running morning routes for another due to an ongoing shortage of drivers.

In a tweet by the elementary school, Sonora said bus #128 will not be running in the morning or afternoon for the remainder of the week, while bus #85 is still running in the morning.

The school thanked the public for its cooperation.

