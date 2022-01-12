ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Tech: JD.com Shows Off Robotic Retail, Carter’s Deploys RFID in 750 Stores

By Glenn Taylor
 1 day ago

Online consignment shop Swap.com unveiled visual search capabilities, while BorderX Lab debuted fashion discovery app BeyondStyle.

Online consignment shop Swap.com unveiled visual search capabilities, while BorderX Lab debuted fashion discovery app BeyondStyle.

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms.
Feel Merino Campaign Relaunches in North America With Amazon

The campaign aims to increase North American consumer awareness of merino wool as a soft, natural fiber for sports, outdoor and leisure.
MycoWorks Gets $125M to Scale Alt Leather in South Carolina Factory

In 2020, the Bay Area material innovator raised $17 million and $45 million rounds in rapid succession.
NRF 2022: Retail’s Biggest Show Is Back, but Is the Industry?

The past two years have been among the most turbulent periods in the history of U.S. retail, yet the industry has withstood the turmoil well, for the most part, despite store closures, supply chain challenges and periods of mass unemployment. For example, 2020 retail sales were up 6.7 percent despite the pandemic, and while analysts are still crunching 2021 numbers for the crucial month of December, sales between September and November were up 16.2 percent compared with the same period in 2020.
Supply Chain Issues Boosted Resale in 2021 — and Brands Like Nike and New Balance Saw the Biggest Wins

Supply chain issues drove up the resale value for certain limited products in 2021. Sold out styles drove 50% more new buyers than other items on the resale market, according to The RealReal’s 2022 luxury resale report, which analyzed resale trends across the platform’s over 24 million members. Shipment delays and factory shutdowns were mostly to blame for these sold-out products. Supply chain issues in 2021 created a mismatch between supply and demand. As such, the resale market was often the only place for people to get their hands on certain luxury items, generally at a much higher price point. This caused...
Chinese e-comm giant JD.com opens robot-operated stores in Europe

Robotic fulfillment is on the rise. We’ve seen Amazon open up cashier-free shops and Walmart introduce its Alphabot robotic grocery system. Now, we have more proof that our robot overlords want to help us buy things. Future vision: Yesterday, Chinese e-comm giant JD.com opened two retail locations in the...
Carters applies RFID to store-level inventory

The largest branded kids’ apparel/accessories manufacturer in the U.S. is keeping close tabs on the flow of inventory through its stores. Carters deployed the Nedap iD Cloud platform in all of its U.S. stores in August 2021. The objective of this enterprise RFID rollout is to improve overall inventory accuracy, leading to omnichannel sales growth, increased sell-throughs, and operational efficiencies.
Unisync Adopts 3DLook’s Fit Technology for Canadian Corporate Clients

Apparel design and manufacturing firm Unisync Corp. announced a partnership with virtual try-on and fit recommendation engine 3DLook.
What’s Next? Higher Prices, According to This 700-Store Retailer

A major retailer blamed stubbornly high freight costs as a factor in its decision to raise product prices in the spring and in the fall.
Patagonia Taps Tech Giant to Fight Microplastic Pollution

The two companies are teaming up to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers released through laundering.
NRF’s Latest Holiday Report Paints a Pretty Picture for Retail

"This is historic," said NRF's Katherine Callen, though "those comps may be hard to match" in the future.
Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
Flagship Metaverse Retail Stores

Samsung has officially opened its first virtual flagship store in Decentraland, an increasingly popular metaverse platform that allows users to buy plots of virtual land. Dubbed 'Samsung 837X,' the new digital-only retail location was designed to replicate Samsung's massive flagship store in New York City. According to the company, the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Q3: Supply Chain Breakdown Kills $100M in Sales

The home goods chain reported comp declines in all five of its destination categories.
Rise in COVID cases causes retail giant Macy’s to change store hours

(WSVN) - COVID is also the reason Macy’s is making changes in store hours. The department store giant has trimmed down hours of operation. They will now be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Updated hours only apply Monday through Thursday; weekend hours will remain the same. These...
CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
LG Display to Showcase a Throne with Flexible OLED Display at CES 2022

LG Display is developing new products that integrate OLED displays. In the same endeavor, the Korean tech company will be demonstrating its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022. The company will be presenting two new product concepts including the Media Chair, which looks like a throne featuring a rotating, curved OLED screen to create new and different lifestyles.
How Sale Trending Is Supporting Small Retail Stores?

Day by day online sales is taking over the world. Due to this reason, retail stores are facing high competition from online businesses. Most retail stores may go out of business unless they adopt new strategies to handle this problem. With the help of Sale Trending, you can take your retail store to the online arena and compete with other online stores.
