Retail Tech: JD.com Shows Off Robotic Retail, Carter’s Deploys RFID in 750 Stores

Supply chain issues drove up the resale value for certain limited products in 2021. Sold out styles drove 50% more new buyers than other items on the resale market, according to The RealReal’s 2022 luxury resale report, which analyzed resale trends across the platform’s over 24 million members. Shipment delays and factory shutdowns were mostly to blame for these sold-out products. Supply chain issues in 2021 created a mismatch between supply and demand. As such, the resale market was often the only place for people to get their hands on certain luxury items, generally at a much higher price point. This caused...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO