Corte Madera, CA

Real Estate Brokerage Redfin Acquires Bay Equity Home Loans For $135M: What You Need To Know

By Phil Hall
 1 day ago
The Seattle-headquartered real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has acquired Bay Equity Home Loans, a national, full-service mortgage lender, for $135 million in cash and stock. What Happened: Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Corte Madera, California, Bay Equity operates in 42 states and employs approximately 1,200 people. During...

pittsburghbettertimes.com

The Future of Real Estate Syndication: Here’s What You Need to Know

This article explores what the future of real estate syndication holds. And, more importantly, how all of this will affect you as a home buyer or seller. To kick things off, it’s important to note that some of the trends we’re seeing today have solidified themselves as the new industry standard.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Redfin buys Bay Equity to up its purchase mortgage game

Redfin's acquisition of Bay Equity Home Loans boosts the real estate company's presence in the mortgage business at a time when purchases are expected to dominate the marketplace. "Our long-term vision is to combine lending and brokerage services into new ways for people to move from one home to another,"...
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

Redfin acquires Bay Equity, pink slips 121 staff

Redfin announced Tuesday layoffs of 121 employees as it shakes up its mortgage department, including purchasing a lending company. The real estate company entered into an agreement to acquire mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million, two-thirds in cash and one-third in stocks, Redfin said in a press release and public filing.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Redfin-Bay Equity Home Loans merger leads to job cuts

More than 100 Redfin Mortgage employees have lost their jobs, after the real estate giant announced today that it would be merging with Bay Equity Home Loans in a bid to become a one-stop-shop for brokerage, lending and other services. Redfin will purchase Bay Equity, which operates in 42 states...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Redfin/Bay Equity Deal; Powell & 7 Percent Inflation; Various Vendor Offerings

Most people are paid wages… will raises keep up with an annualized inflation rate of 7 percent? Others may receive a large payout from the sale of their company. Want to sell your mortgage vendor company to a VC firm, or receive private equity money? Label it a “Mortgage technology disruptor” firm. There are new things out there, old things with new names, or new ways to look at things. As a lender, do you have a program for barndominiums? Are you a lender thinking about starting up a direct-to-consumer business? The current STRATMOR blog is, “Opening the Door to Consumer Direct” about the pros and cons of the CD channel. Flipping houses? Sure. But flipping cars is now here. What’ll they think of next? Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by SimpleNexus, an nCino company and homeownership platform that unites the people, systems, and stages of the mortgage process into one seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence.)
BUSINESS
money.com

What Homeowners Need to Know About Refinancing a Mortgage in 2022

Rocket Mortgage gives customers access to customizable mortgage refinance based on real-time rates and their preferred loan terms and costs. Thanks to record-low interest rates, the past two years have been a mortgage-refinance bonanza. With rates already rising — and experts forecasting continued increases — refinancing may seem less appealing now.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

Why an LLC may not be beneficial for a small-time real estate investor

Q: For what it’s worth, I think you need to revisit your advice in your recent column about limited liability companies (LLCs) and investment real estate. I own two residential rental properties, and the first piece of advice I received years ago from both our accountant and our lawyer was to create a limited liability company (LLC) for each building. Their advice was excellent and applies today, and the foreseeable future as well.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Redfin ramping up mortgage business with $135M acquisition

Redfin is expanding its presence in mortgage lending with the acquisition of an established national lender, with plans to lay off some of its own mortgage employees and consolidate its lending operations within the newly acquired company, the brokerage announced Tuesday. The deal to acquire San Francisco-based Bay Equity Home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
realtybiznews.com

What Real Estate Investors Should Know About HVAC Systems

HVAC systems keep people cool during the summer season, and warm during the winters while improving indoor air quality. Because of extreme climate fluctuations in most parts of the world nowadays, HVAC systems are increasingly becoming an essential component in both commercial and residential spaces. The Heating, Ventilation, and Air...
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta brokerage joins ERA Real Estate network

Atlanta-based ERA Foster & Bond has joined the ERA Real Estate network, bringing two local industry veterans into the ERA fold. Foster & Bond is led by qualifying broker and owner Rusty Willis and associate broker and owner David Wrenn. The pair founded Capital City Realty in 2010 after working more than 14 years each at other brokerages.
ATLANTA, GA
