ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Woman found unresponsive, daughter dead next to ‘I’m sorry’ note at resort

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069hsK_0djftmf300

KISSIMMEE, Fla. ( WJW ) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive next to her dead daughter at a Florida resort.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office was called to the Star Island Resort in Kissimmee on Monday for a wellness check. The caller reported she was unable to get in contact with her daughter, who hadn’t shown up for work.

The hotel room was locked, as was the door to the master bedroom. According to the sheriff’s office, they found the woman and her 4-year-old unresponsive on the bed. There was a note on the nightstand that read, “I’m sorry.”

How Wichita peer support program is helping the homeless succeed

The woman had a faint pulse and was taken to the hospital, while her young daughter was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

While the situation remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said there is no evidence to suggest there was anyone else involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Fort Riley murder case sees new $25,000 reward offered

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have now posted a cash reward Wednesday to find who robbed, shot and killed a woman near Fort Riley. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering $25,000 for any information related to the Oct. 3, 2021, murder of Enfinnity Latania Hayes at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Fiery crash in Barton County leaves man dead

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Barton County, Kansas has left a man dead. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were dispatched on Thursday, Jan. 14 around 12:20 p.m. to a car crash at the intersection of Northeast 130 Avenue and NE 70th Road. According to the BCSO, the reporting […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man to be sentenced in 2019 Winfield homicide

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting that happened at Southwestern College in December of 2019.  The man, 25-year-old Deuntae Markham, has pled guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel J. Luna. Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz said that the charge of second […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita man arrested for Wednesday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened the night of Wednesday, Jan. 12, in south Wichita. The man, 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester, was arrested on suspicion of battery, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were dispatched around 6 […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kissimmee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall. The CID is seeking information on the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. Hayes was a new […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Argument in south Wichita leads to one person shot, another injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An argument that happened in south Wichita Wednesday led to one person getting shot, and another person being injured. According to the Wichita Police Department, 911 received a call around 6 p.m. for a shooting in the 1800 block of S Greenwood. Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 35-year-old […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Former Wichita police officer to lead WSU police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former member of the Wichita Police Department (WPD) is the new police chief at Wichita State University (WSU). Guy Schroeder, a captain of the WSU Police Department, has been chosen to head the department. Schroeder served as the interim chief since Sept. 5, after replacing Chief Rodney Clark. Chief Schroeder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy