ElectroCore's Vagus Nerve Stimulator Wins Breakthrough Device Tag For Stress Disorder

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 1 day ago
The device showed a reduction of symptoms of PTSD by 31% when compared to sham. GammaCore...

Benzinga

Benzinga

