This is an administrative position in the Department of Health with responsibility for assisting the Director of a large program with formulating policies and developing procedures. An employee in this class is responsible for administrative supervision of the daily operations of the office. This position is characterized by its independence of action and judgement to plan and administer programs and activities vital to the mission of the Health Department. The Director of Operations is second in command and reports to the Program Director, and assumes the leadership role in the absence of, or at the discretion of the Director. Supervision is exercised over technical, clerical and service staff. Does related work as required.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO