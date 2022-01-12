Oh! My Konbu Middle Manga Ends in February

DEEMO Memorial Keys (Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, will debut in Japan on February 25. The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo, debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital. PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn-, a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and released for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.
