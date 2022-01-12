ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh! My Konbu Middle Manga Ends in February

Cover picture for the articleAkimoto and Kamiya launched the manga in Morning in January 2021, and it marked the return of the series after 30 years. Kamiya is...

Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Imagines Holiday Dark Magician Girl

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the biggest anime series that also has a card game that still has tournaments taking place in the real world and while a monkey wrench was thrown into the series thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic when it came to its tournaments, that hasn't stopped fans from celebrating the series. With the anime series beginning by following the story of Yugi Moto and his Duel Monsters, one of his favorite cards was Dark Magician Girl, with one cosplayer bringing the character to life with a holiday aesthetic.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
COMICS
Anime News Network

AZU's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga by Magical Sempai's AZU lauinched in March 2021. The manga centers on Suō Amadera, a high school student who has recently shut himself off from the outside world and settled himself in a secluded life in his room. But appearing before him is a cute girl who names herself a sage, who has nothing but painful words and bitter advice for Suō to show him back to the outside world. But she herself has foolish moments of her own.
COMICS
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn's opening theme song "Daylight." The season will...
COMICS
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Light Novels Get TV Anime

TOHO posted a teaser promotional video to announce that a television anime adaptation of Saekisan's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken) light novel series has been green-lit. The cast includes:. Taito Ban as Amane Fujimiya.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Studio Announces New Anime IP, Witch On The Holy Night

Ufotable has made the rounds in the headlines thanks to its anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, which has quickly become one of the biggest Shonen series the world over, and it seems as though the animation studio is set to release a brand new movie in Witch On Holy Night. First beginning as a visual novel that was released in 2012, the story follows a town that happens to harbor a young mage and a witch that will have their magical abilities put to the test.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha Manga Ends

Hideo Takanaka launched series based on game in February 2019. This year's February issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hideo Takanaka's Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha manga will end in the magazine's next issue. The manga entered its "final stage" in October 2020.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Will Be Bringing Mugen Train to Life on Stage

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation's second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series' previous history in the world of live-action plays.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kemono Friends/Hentatsu Director TATSUKI Offers His 1st Theatrical Film in 2023

Director TATSUKI's Hentatsu anime special ended on Friday with a teaser for TATSUKI's latest work. According to the teaser, TATSUKI will release his first original theatrical anime film with the production company Aniplex and the studio irodori tentatively in 2023. TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fire Force Manga Ends in 'A Few' Chapters, 'About' 2 Volumes

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021. Ohkubo previously hinted in the author commentary of the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in May 2020 that the manga was in its final stage, and that he was planning for Fire Force to be his final manga. Ohkubo (Soul Eater)...
COMICS
asapland.com

Vinland Saga and Thorfinn’s Revenge at the center of an Adamasha cosplay

In the northern seas the legend of Leif was told, a merchant but also a navigator and traveler in unexplored lands. From its almost mythological history it was born Vinland Saga, manga by Makoto Yukimura – former author of Planetes – from which an anime published on Amazon Prime Video with Italian subtitles was recently taken.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Haruki Niwa's DEEMO: Prelude Manga Ends in January

DEEMO Memorial Keys (Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, will debut in Japan on February 25. The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo, debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital. PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn-, a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and released for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.
COMICS
Nintendo Enthusiast

Twilight Princess manga comes to an end after eleven volumes

In 2016, manga creator Akira Himekawa released the first volume for the Zelda: Twilight Princess adaptation in Japan. A year later, the manga was then localized in the west, opening up the series to fans across the world. However, after a five-year run, the Twilight Princess manga will be coming to an end soon. Akira Himekawa has confirmed that the series is near its conclusion, as the next chapter will mark the end of the Twilight Princess story. Last year, the manga entered its final story arc, so it’s no surprise that we’re approaching the end of the series.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Blood Lad's Yūki Kodama Launches New Manga on February 9

This year's February issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Saturday that Yūki Kodama (Blood Lad) will launch a new manga titled Shо̄kan Suru Sekai (Summon World) in the magazine's next issue on February 9. The manga's first chapter will have 58 pages, including color pages, and the series will be featured on the magazine's front cover.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ken Akamatsu's UQ Holder! Manga Confirmed to End on February 9

The magazine previously revealed in May last year that the manga will end in nine chapters. Akamatsu reported in December that he is aiming to run for the House of Councillors, the upper house of Japan's House of Representatives, as part of the Liberal Democratic Party next summer. His goal in running for Japan's legislature is to protect freedom of expression.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Minetarō Mochizuki Launches New Manga, Puts Frederick Manga on Hiatus

This year's second issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Tuesday that Minetarō Mochizuki is launching a new essay manga titled No Comic, No Life in the magazine's next issue on January 20. The magazine describes the manga as the author's first essay manga, and centers on a "fictional" genius manga author named Mochitarō Minezuki (a play on Mochizuki's name) who lives in Yokohama with his family: a relative, and a boy.
COMICS

