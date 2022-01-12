Oh! My Konbu Middle Manga Ends in February

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO