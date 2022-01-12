Dundee sign Canada international Jay Chapman

Dundee have signed Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The 28-year-old will move to the Kilmac Stadium “in the near future” once all the necessary paperwork is finalised.

Chapman has been a free agent since November after leaving Inter Miami, where he played 25 times under former England international Phil Neville in the MLS. Prior to moving to Miami – owned by David Beckham – in 2019, he was with Toronto.

The midfielder has played three times for Canada, most recently in 2020.

He becomes James McPake’s first signing of the current transfer window.

