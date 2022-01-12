Lady Gaga Said She “Truly Began To Believe” Patrizia Reggiani Sent “Swarms Of Flies” To Follow Her On The “House Of Gucci” Set After Their Messy Real-Life Feud

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and some flies. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by MGM and Getty Images. Maybe this just means there’s an alternate metaverse in which Lady Gaga in House of Gucci gets swarmed by flies, but it happens wherever the girls of Yellowjackets are stranded instead of in Italy. In a new interview from W magazine’s “Best Performances” spread, the ARTPOP vocalist spilled about her last day of filming the Ridley Scott–directed 2021 movie, saying that — on her apartment “balcony” in Rome while holding a cigarette by her mouth and “blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano’” — “large swarms of flies” would not stop stalking her. (Okay, fan behavior, slay!) “I was Patrizia,” the “rah-rah bitch” continued. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.” Now, that isn’t confirmed, nor is it likely to be true — unless Reggiani truly is Lottie from Yellowjackets — but at least we can confirm Gaga deserves an Oscar for her campaign for an Oscar. Anyway, cc’ing Mike Pence.

