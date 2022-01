It's never a good time for Draymond Green to miss any games for the Warriors. But his calf tightening up during pregame warmups Sunday is about as inopportune as it gets. Green was relegated to opening tip duties and seven seconds of play Sunday in the Warriors' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his absence was felt right away Tuesday night in a 116-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to begin Golden State's tough four-game road trip.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO