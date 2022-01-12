ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Could the Evansville and Henderson area be in for more snow this weekend?

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
EVANSVILLE , Ind. -- One week after the Tri-State saw its first accumulating snowfall of the winter, a new weather system might be bringing more to  the area.

But this one looks like it will have less of an impact here.

The National Weather Service's Paducah, Kentucky office, which forecasts weather for Evansville and Henderson, says there's a possibility of snowfall in the region late Friday night as a rain-and-snow mix, lasting off and on through Saturday, with the estimated total amount of snow accumulation around a half an inch.

Vanderburgh and Henderson counties are included in the office's hazardous weather outlook for the weekend, which suggests that "minor snow accumulations are possible."

From last time: National Weather Service updates Thursday snow forecast for Evansville, Henderson

But, as most snow forecasts go in the Tri-State, the total amount of accumulation and its exact location are subject to change, and snowfall totals are expected to "vary markedly" throughout the region as the storm develops.

Weather service meteorologist Kevin Smith said the storm system, which is off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, has yet to even hit land, and so a more accurate snowfall prediction won't be possible until later in the week.

He said the region further south and southeast of the Tri-State, from the western parts of the Middle Mississippi River Valley to the Lower Mississippi Valley, likely will get more snow as the system dives down through the Midwest. Of course, that is also subject to change.

"It just takes a little adjustment by the system, by 50-60 miles, and snow amounts here could increase a little bit," Smith said.

If and when the snow does arrive, it will happen quickly, he said, with the majority of it coming down in a 12- to 18-hour window.

This story will be updated.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Could the Evansville and Henderson area be in for more snow this weekend?

