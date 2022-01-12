ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle could have Chris Wood and Hugo Etikike in attack, PSV's Ibrahim Sangare and RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara in midfield plus Benoit Badiashile, Sven Botman and Diego Carlos in defence as Saudi owners look to overhaul squad to beat the drop

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Newcastle could have a very different starting line-up to the XI that suffered a shock defeat by League One Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend.

New arrival Kieran Trippier, bought for £12million from Atletico Madrid last week, made his debut at St James' Park in the 1-0 loss on Saturday but he's not expected to be the only fresh face through the door this month.

Manager Eddie Howe has money to spend courtesy of the club's new Saudi owners following their £305m takeover last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPu0j_0djfr3Qz00
Newcastle could have two new attackers by the end of the month after activating Chris Wood's (left) release clause and talks opening over a move for Reims' £25m-rated Hugo Ekitike (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrAcj_0djfr3Qz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkoME_0djfr3Qz00
Newcastle are keen on PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare (left) and Monaco centre back Benoit Badiashile (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKs1T_0djfr3Qz00

Trippier could, in fact, form a backline with three new players with the Magpies in talks to sign £35m-rated Monaco centre back Benoit Badiashile while they've also shown interest in Lille defender Sven Botman and Sevilla's Diego Carlos.

Newcastle's midfield could also be altered with the club keen on Ivory Coast defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV Eindhoven.

While Sportsmail reported on Wednesday that north-east club are attempting to lure RB Leipzig central midfielder Amadou Haidara to their ambitious project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiK7j_0djfr3Qz00
Sevilla's Diego Carlos (left) and Lille's Sven Botman (right) have also been on Newcastle's radar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCcep_0djfr3Qz00

The highly-rated Mali midfielder, representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations at present, is likely to cost more than £80m.

Newcastle could also have a new double act in attack after they activated Chris Wood's £25m release clause and opened negotiations over a switch for Reims' £25m-rated forward Hugo Ekitike.

Social media users ruthlessly ripped into Newcastle over pursuing Burnley striker Wood as they have been linked with a host of the sport's best players, including Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, after becoming the richest club in the world.

Newcastle are looking to bolster all areas of their squad before the winter transfer window shuts as they find themselves under serious threat of being relegated to the Championship.

They are currently two points adrift of safety, but have played more games than their closest rivals Watford, in 17th, and Burnley in 18th place.

