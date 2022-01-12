ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Trevor Bauer Won't Be Back with LA

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 1 day ago

USA Today's Bob Nightengale believes Bauer won't ever pitch in Dodger blue again.

Trevor Bauer is still one of the most divisive issues surrounding the Dodgers. Whether a supporter wants him back or not; whether he's innocent or guilty, the discussion soon deteriorates into a contentious argument.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the Los Angeles District Attorney's inquiry into the claims of sexual assault made against Bauer . Meaning, there hasn't been a public announcement. The embattled pitcher, on the other hand, continues to be a major topic for the national media.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared his thoughts on Bauer in a recent USA Today column. Nightengale believes he will not be suiting up for the Dodgers this season.

Certainly, he has thrown his last pitch for the Dodgers. He also won’t throw a single pitch in a major-league game for anyone in 2022. MLB still is awaiting word from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office investigating sexual assault allegations against him. Once the findings are revealed, MLB will call Bauer in for questioning, present its case and suspend him for the entire 2022 season.

He will not be paid his $45 million, but the Dodgers will remain on the hook for $17 million in 2023 when they release him. The big question is whether any team will give him another chance?

Bauer has been engaged on social media once again, following a lengthy absence. His comments have generated whispers that the 30-year-old knows something that that the public does not. He recently expressed his elation at the prospect of returning to the Dodgers via Twitter . But, of course, it's not his decision alone.

MLB's response to the accusations made against Bauer, according to Nightengale, will be the next step in potential penalty following the DA's decision.

Bauer has a long history of criticizing MLB leadership. His legal situation creates an opportunity for the league to keep Bauer off the field for a long, long time. Regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation, MLB is likely to issue a significant suspension.

Whenever questioned, the Dodgers have kept a low profile on Bauer. When asked about the situation last October, the Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman simply remarked that the team was waiting for the outcome of the legal investigation.

Without a doubt, the Dodgers' public relations department would have a tough time selling the pitcher's return to the team. Whether or not he is criminally charged. MLB would also face yet another round of criticism following a winter-long work stoppage and the their handling of Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Benny Fuertis
1d ago

Dodgers signed him to pitch baseball,Dodgers we’re deprived with a good pitching rotation,if he’s guilty of the crimes,give him his sentence,if he is not guilty,he’s already lost because of public opinion,as for money,he’s settled for life,if those women lied,what is their punishment?Like Trevor Bauer or not he’s a human being like the rest of us,but a gifted athlete,both the DA and Major League Baseball are still dragging this on,guilty or not guilty,let’s get on from this stupidity.

Kurt Thorstad
1d ago

I am looking forward to seeing how MLB does that! I think the league will loose in arbitration. They have others that have actually been arrested, were convicted or took plea deals with 20 game suspensions. On top of that he was suspended for most of the year already! Weather he got paid or not will be immaterial. If the union let's him be singled out different than the others, he can sue them too.

