Derelict three-bed bungalow that is a developer's dream: Rundown 1930s suburban home that hides one-acre of secret garden at the back hits the market for £300,000

By Emer Scully For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A derelict 1930s three-bed bungalow that hides one-acre of secret garden at the back has hit the market for £300,000.

The currently overgrown garden could be a developer's dream, with listing agents describing the space as 'the real benefit of this property' because it 'lends itself to so many opportunities'.

The plot, which extends to 530ft in length and is 65ft wide, does not currently hold any planning permission but as the area is residential experts suggest consent should be easily granted.

The 1930s bungalow, in the suburb of Branksome near Poole, Dorset, belonged to an elderly couple for 40 years and they are said to have taken pride in maintaining the back garden.

But in the years leading up to their deaths last year it became too much for them to continue to keep tidy and weeds took over.

The ramshackle home needs a complete renovation, but is just a short drive to the beach. It is being offered for sale to cash buyers only and by formal tender.

The 1930s bungalow, in the suburb of Branksome near Poole, Dorset, belonged to an elderly couple for 40 years and they are said to have taken pride in maintaining the back garden, which cannot be seen from the front
The plot, which extends to 530ft in length and is 65ft wide, does not currently hold any planning permission but as the area is residential experts suggest consent should be easily granted
In the years leading up to the former owners' deaths last year it became too much for them to continue to keep tidy and weeds took over
The ramshackle home needs a complete renovation, but is just a short drive to the beach. It is being offered for sale to cash buyers only and by formal tender

Estate agents Leader Fox say they have had high levels of interest with more than 20 viewings taking place over four days. The property currently has 1,220 sq ft of living space with a kitchen, lounge, dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

If the buyer decided not to knock it down, the house would need a complete overhaul.

Katie Fox, from Leader Fox, said: 'It's an unusual property. It is a 1930s bungalow and the lady and gentleman that lived there had been there at least 40 years, up until six months ago.'

Ms Fox said the agency had already had interest from families who were keen because of the size of the garden. She added: 'The property needs complete renovation or redevelopment. We've had a couple of families interested in doing up because of the size of the garden and we've had a few developers and some keen DIY enthusiasts.

If the buyer decided not to knock it down, the house would need a complete overhaul because of its dilapidated state
The currently overgrown garden could be a developer's dream, with listing agents describing the space as 'the real benefit of this property' because it 'lends itself to so many opportunities'
The property is a probate sale and the estate agents are looking for cash buyers, or people in a 'proceedable position' who have either sold their house or have nothing to sell and are not reliant on a chain
Katie Fox, from Leader Fox, said: 'It's an unusual property. It is a 1930s bungalow and the lady and gentleman that lived there had been there at least 40 years, up until six months ago'
Estate agents Leader Fox say they have had high levels of interest with more than 20 viewings taking place over four days
The peculiarly-long garden is ripe for development, according to the estate agents responsible for its sale 
The garden is filled with greenery and trees but this could all be cleared away to make room for houses if planning permission is granted by the council 

Mr Fox added: 'The real benefit is it's an acre plot, which lends itself to so many opportunities. You can tell the garden was really loved by the family at one point, but it is a bit overgrown now and could do with some attention. Everything in the area has been built on, you just don't get a plot of this size anymore.

'The property is near to local schools and has everything on your doorstep and it's not far from Bournemouth.

'We are asking for formal tender by midday Thursday and we are not doing any more viewings but people can view a virtual tour online. It's offers over £300,000, so it's down to people to decide what they think it's worth.'

The property is a probate sale and the estate agents are looking for cash buyers, or people in a 'proceedable position' who have either sold their house or have nothing to sell and are not reliant on a chain.

All offers need to be sent in writing by midday tomorrow.

