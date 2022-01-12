ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier Inn owner Whitbread says 3,000 staff are off work due to Omicron while shortage of 200 staff hits ferry services to Scottish islands

Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed around 3,000 of its employees are off work - while a major Scottish ferry operator suffers a shortage of 200 staff amid the spread of Omicron.

Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain said about 10% of the group's 30,000 employees are off work in the latest sign of the staffing crisis caused by the pandemic.

And more than a fifth of staff at Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) - which operates passenger and vehicle ferries between the Scottish mainland and islands off the countries west coast - are now self-isolating.

Nearly 200 CalMac workers, either crew on vessels or staff in ports, who are testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results means the ferry is unable to operate at full capacity.

Infections have impacted frontline staff as well as in ports and in customer care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdm2U_0djfqUtu00
The Caledonian MacBrayne vessel MV Isle of Mull leaves Oban, June 2021. More than a fifth of staff at Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) - which operates passenger and vehicle ferries between the Scottish mainland and islands off the countries west coast - are now self-isolating

Ms Brittain said Whitbread was coping with the staff absences thanks to the flexibility of its workforce and with sickness levels coinciding with its quietest trading period of the year.

She also confirmed Whitbread does not have any mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy for staff and pays 80% of salary for staff off with Covid-related sickness or who are isolating - higher than the usual statutory sick pay offered to its workers.

But the group revealed Omicron has also been knocking sales since the new variant emerged, while it cautioned its cost inflation is set to hit between 7% and 8% this year.

The group saw total UK sales drop 4.4% compared with two years ago in the six weeks to January 6, dragged lower by a 17.2% slump in food and drink revenues due to fears over the variant and restrictions on eating out in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

CalMac introduced an essential service timetable on January 3 to cope with Covid-related staff absence and focus resources on maintaining lifeline routes, but disruption is likely to continue for some time.

The latest figures show that 151 crew and 35 port staff are currently unavailable because of Covid.

This means a Covid absence rate of 20.3 per cent amongst all staff, and is in addition to a non-coronavirus absence rate of six per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zkoW_0djfqUtu00
Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain said about 10% of the group's 30,000 employees are off work in the latest sign of the staffing crisis caused by the pandemic (pictured: Premier Inn in Exmouth, Devon) 

Maritime law sets out a legal requirement that ferries must not operate without a minimum number of crew on board. Positive cases on a vessel means that replacement crew must be sourced, which may result in sailings being cancelled if they cannot be found in time.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac Managing Director, said: 'The absence of so much of our frontline staff is placing immense pressure on our ability to maintain a normal service.

'We are now focusing as much of our resources as possible on keeping essential deliveries going to our communities.

'There is a possibility that your sailing may be disrupted or cancelled, so please check the status before you start your journey to a port.

'As this situation is constantly developing, cancellations may also take place at very short notice.

'Help to protect passengers and crew by wearing a face covering in port offices and inside ferries, and please do not travel if you have tested positive and are still within the self-isolation period, even if you feel better.'

Lockdown measures in Germany have also taken their toll on Whitbread in the country, with hotel occupancy levels plunging 36% over six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz4PY_0djfqUtu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L62AT_0djfqUtu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE0S6_0djfqUtu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oVhw_0djfqUtu00

Whitbread said it was too early to tell the impact of the Omicron hit to trade over the full year, with January and February already traditionally the quietest months for the group.

It said it still hopes Premier Inn hotel trading will recover to pre-Covid levels this year, despite the current woes.

The firm also revealed it had delayed about £20million of planned spending on marketing and refurbishments this year due to supply chain and trading challenges, especially with some materials being hard to source.

It said around £1.4 billion of its cost base is set to be affected by soaring inflation, with rising wages and energy bills among the biggest pressures facing the group.

It hiked wages by 5% in the final quarter of 2021 to help attract and retain staff and is expecting further salary rises in the spring.

But the firm said it hopes to 'largely' offset the cost pressures by existing cost saving measures and higher hotel room rates and expanding its estate.

Ms Brittain said: 'UK accommodation sales remained resilient in December, albeit softening as we moved through the month and into the festive period as a result of the onset of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

'Whilst our hotel performance was excellent, the value pub and restaurant sector in which we operate remains more challenging.'

Figures also released for the third quarter to November 25 showed more resilient trading before Omicron struck, with total like-for-like UK sales down 1%.

It said accommodation sales rose 5.5%, while food and drink sales were down 13.4% in the quarter.

Related
The Independent

Around 3,000 Whitbread employees off work amid Omicron staffing woes

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed around 3,000 of its employees are off work as the Omicron variant takes its toll on workforces and hits trading across its chain.Chief executive Alison Brittain said about 10% of the group’s 30,000 employees are off work in the latest sign of the staffing crisis caused by the pandemic.The Government is considering cutting the isolation period from seven to five days to ease worker shortages across the economy.Ms Brittain said the firm was coping with the staff absences thanks to the flexibility of its workforce and with sickness levels coinciding with its quietest trading...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ferry services cut due to Covid-related staff absences

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has announced temporary changes to several timetables toâ¯cope with Covid-related staff absences.CalMac ferries, for passengers and freight, serve Scotland’s islands across the north and west.A CalMac spokesperson said the increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable toâ¯operateâ¯to fullâ¯capacity.â¯Since Christmas Eve, when there were 35 staff off due to Covid-19, absences have increased by 166% to 93 on Monday.The loss of such large numbers of staff makes it necessary for us to take immediate action to try...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitbread#Ferries#Omicron#Covid#Scottish#Caledonian Macbrayne#Calmac
The Independent

Public services feel the pressure as Omicron cases threaten staff shortages

Public services are resorting to emergency plans to mitigate staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents – where priority services may be under threat.Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can”.And the Education Secretary said schools should be prepared to merge classes into large groups if staff levels dipped too low.But health leaders warned the health service was “in a state of crisis”, and a headteacher predicted remote learning could return if school staff were struck down...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Train timetables slashed due to pandemic staff shortages

At least eight operators have either already reduced frequencies on many routes or will do so in the coming days. Hundreds of daily trains are being removed from timetables in an attempt to improve reliability following weeks of short notice cancellations. At least eight operators have either already reduced frequencies...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Metrolink tram services cut back due to Covid staff shortages

New Year's Eve tram services are being cut back in Greater Manchester due to a shortage of Metrolink staff caused by coronavirus. The operator said services on the Eccles, Ashton and Manchester Airport lines would not run after 17:00 GMT. However, Metrolink said trams were expected to run "on the...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron wave ‘compromising’ NHS care, leader warns as Wales eases restrictions

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions brought in over the Christmas period to slow the spread of Omicron.The move was announced on Thursday night and Mark Drakeford, the first minister, will set out further details at a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Scotland’s First Minister has announced changes to the nation’s coronavirus restrictions following a slight fall in case numbers.Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday there are signs Scotland is “starting to turn the corner” following the spread of Omicron.As a result, she announced changes to the restrictions from next week, with a view to consider further restrictions being eased in the near future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?There have been caps on the number of people attending events since Christmas. They include having a one-metre social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tourism sector shares £9m of support during ‘especially tough winter’

Ministers have pledged £9 million for the tourism sector to help counter the “severe economic impact” caused by the Omicron variant.Tourism minister Ivan McKee said the cash will help Scotland’s “world class” tourist industry survive what is “clearly an especially tough winter period”.The funding comes after restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government resulted in many of the country’s Hogmanay celebrations, which traditionally attract visitors from across the world, being cancelled.Tourism body VisitScotland will distribute the cash, with bosses pledging to get the money out to businesses “as quickly as possible”.The money includes £6 million from a £375 million business support package...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa

The Amazon Warrior vessel has left South Africa after local activists ruined Shell's plans for a seismic survey off the country. Shell has terminated the contract for the Amazon Warrior survey vessel emphasizing the court victory of local activists over the oil major’s seismic plans along South Africa’s Wild Coast.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

CDC keeps UK at top of ‘do not travel’ list for 24th week running and adds Caribbean island as Omicron spreads

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Pre-departure travel tests set to be scrapped

Pre-departure coronavirus tests for arriving travellers are likely to be scrapped.The move would be a major boost for holidaymakers planning winter sun breaks and the beleaguered travel and tourism industry.The testing rules for international travel will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee on Wednesday.The PA news agency understands that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is pressing for a relaxation of restrictions to help the airline sector.There have been calls to drop the requirement for even fully vaccinated travellers to take a PCR test after arriving in the UK – but such a move may be...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British DJ Dimension sparks fury in New Zealand for bringing the first Omicron case through its tightly-controlled borders and going out clubbing in Auckland before testing positive

A British DJ has sparked fury in New Zealand after bringing the first case of Omicron through its strictly-controlled borders and going out clubbing before testing positive. Dimension, real name Robert Etheridge, arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to chair council of UK’s devolved administration leaders

The Prime Minister will chair a council made up of leaders from the devolved governments, as part of a new structure designed to improve relations between administrations around the UK.The UK Government’s review of relations with the Northern Ireland Executive, Scottish Government and Welsh Government has led to a new three-tier system which brings together ministers from around the UK.Michael Gove says all four administrations have agreed to the rules, which are aimed at avoiding disputes and resolving them when they occur.A team of civil servants seconded from the four administrations will form a secretariat for the new council.Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
