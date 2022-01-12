Queens apartment fire sparked by arsonist with Molotov cocktail in drug deal gone bad: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens apartment fire early Wednesday likely began when an arsonist threw a Molotov cocktail into a window, according to a report.

The two-alarm fire began just before 4:45 a.m. on the sixth floor of an apartment building on Parsons Boulevard, near 34th Avenue, in Flushing.

Authorities told 1010 WINS that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

However, a police source told the Daily News that the blaze began when a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window, likely in revenge for a drug deal gone wrong.

NYPD did confirm that something was thrown through a window, but did not elaborate on if it was a Molotov cocktail.

FDNY officials said after the fire broke out, it quickly spread to the floor above, causing extensive damage.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the flames under control and two FDNY members had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Daily News reports the alleged arsonist remains on the run, but two men who were inside the targeted apartment have been arrested on drug related charges.