ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, MN

Despite delays, Medtronic remains bullish on its robot system, Hugo

By Burl Gilyard
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic CEO Geoff Martha has a simple message for the skeptics: despite some bumps in the road, the robots are coming. While Hugo might sound like a big, fluffy dog character in an animated movie, it's the name Medtronic has given its surgical robotic system. "We expect Hugo to...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
itprotoday.com

Why Nasdaq Remains Bullish on the Cloud

The Nasdaq stock exchange was founded in 1971 as the world's first electronic stock market, and over the last 50 years it has aimed to stay on the cutting edge of digital innovation. The cutting edge of innovation is now happening in the cloud, which is where Nasdaq is firmly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ricoh USA to Provide Customer Support for 6 River Systems' Fulfilment Robots

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Ricoh USA announced Wednesday that it will provide technical and customer support infrastructure to 6 River Systems as it looks to scale its robotic fulfillment solutions. Technicians from Ricoh Service...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hugo, MN
Benzinga

Medtronic's Leadless Micra AV Pacing System Scores Approval In Japan

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS). The Company will launch the product this month. The Micra AV is indicated for patients with AV block, a condition in which the electrical signals between the heart's chambers are impaired.
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Sutro Biopharma Collapses; Why One Analyst Remains Bullish On Its Chances In Cancer

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) stock collapsed Thursday — and was among the biggest biotech stock dives — after its ovarian cancer study disappointed investors. Just one-third of patients responded to the treatment, dubbed STRO-002. But Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten says Sutro could ultimately capture a larger share of the market than rival Immunogen (IMGN). Further, the results lined up closely with a similar drug from biotech stock Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), he said in a note to clients.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Doosan announces $33.7M raise, as it introduces a robotic camera system at CES

The company says the funding will be used to increase research and development and attract new partners as it looks to expand its global footprint. Doosan also notes in a release that its robotics systems have hit 1,000 units annually, while sales outside of Korea (primarily North America and Western Europe) now account for roughly 70% of that total figure. The company is also in the process of eyeing an IPO.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Robotics
reviewed.com

Robot vac company Roborock unveils new cleaning system

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Today at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Roborock rolls out its brand new, premium cleaning system, the S7 MaxV Ultra, with a few industry-first innovations from the China-based robot vacuum company. Reps from the company say, "With the S7 MaxV Ultra, we want to set a new standard in robotic cleaning, delivering convenience and powerful cleaning in one single package."
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
sportspromedia.com

Mojo Vision raises US$45m to develop smart contact lens sports tech

Amazon, Dolby, Liberty Global and Motorola Solutions are among new and existing investors. Mojo Vision says new partnerships with connected fitness and sports wearable companies, along with US$45 million in additional funding, will accelerate the development of smart contact lens-based products that provide frictionless, real-time information on athletic performance. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation

We can’t get enough robots here at Gadget Flow, and who can blame us? These days robots are continuously evolving to prove their worth in our homes and businesses. Many show their effectiveness on a daily basis and we have two new robotic gadgets ready to do precisely that. Meet the Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots. They can traverse their assigned environment to help carry and move objects, giving you an extra set of hands when needed. Let’s take a look!
ELECTRONICS
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Indices Remain Bullish Despite Interesting Internal Data

This was one of the most interesting days we’ve seen on Wall Street in quite some time; while the percentage movements weren’t extreme, the bifurcation was noticeable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a new all-time high; meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite shed over 1 percent as money flooded out of growth stocks. The S&P 500 managed to trade sideways with an ending loss of just 0.06%, but 67% of components within the index closed higher.
STOCKS
Money

6 Stocks That Could Soar Due to the Supply Chain Crisis

As you check yet again on the shipping status of a last-minute holiday gift, it might come as a surprise that not everyone is hurting from the supply chain crisis. Yes, retailers are scrambling to nab space on shipping containers, and cargo ships are stuck in congested ports. There's a shortage of truck drivers, as well as retail workers. Businesses are struggling to keep up with customer demand and keep costs down.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy