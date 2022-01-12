North Paulding High School student in critical condition after driver hit her

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A North Paulding High School student is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. just after school was dismissed. Georgia State Police said a car was traveling on an access road in the parking lot of the school when the driver hit a girl crossing the street at a crosswalk.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to family members, who identified her as 14-year-old Kendall Thomas.

Thomas’ mother said her daughter has not regained consciousness and the crash happened in front of her 11-year-old brother.

“It’s more than we are dealing with Kendall. It’s hard on him and he’s only 11,” Shauna Thomas said.

Shauna Thomas said that state troopers told her Kendall was about to cross in front of the school to get to football practice. A bus stopped so she could cross.

Kendall didn’t see a car that was in the lane next to the bus.

“The students on the other side were yelling, ‘No, Kendall.’ But by the time they yelled no and she stopped, it was too late,” her mother said.

The 14-year-old suffered a brain injury, has had two surgeries and is still in the intensive care unit.

“It’s nothing but God and that’s why Kendall is still fighting,” Shauna Thomas said. “She’s short but strong and powerful. And she’s always been a fighter, you know.”

The mother told Jones the prayers and outpouring of support from the community are helping the family get through this. A GoFundMe account has raised over $23,000 so far to help with medical expenses.

Counselors are at the school for anyone who needs assistance.

GSP is still investigating the case and it’s unclear if the driver is facing charges. The driver has also not been identified.

