ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Scammers are now selling fraudulent COVID-19 tests to trick employers

By Ford Sanders
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yx8Bc_0djfp58100

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been a number of scams targeting different groups. Well now, one of these scams is actually targeting employers.

We’re talking fraudulent COVID-19 tests. Scammers are now shopping around tests that say positive on them so people can call off of work and get paid leave. But at what true cost?

“When they sent us the version of the document, we would look at it … ‘oh, no, this didn’t come from us,'” said Kristen Hoover, the Onslow County Public Health Director.

Fake COVID tests are hitting the market as scammers encourage people to try and dupe their employers. The fake tests can be bought from criminals who then put forged signatures and fraudulent letterhead on the test, making it seem like it came from a lab.

“We don’t want individuals who are out for no good trying to mess up the process for other folks who are really working hard every day and trying to do everything they can to get through a really tough situation for our society,” said Hoover.

Hoover also said these tests can also really mess with healthcare workers trying to get through their work each day.

“In public health, we are very busy just dealing with the sheer volume of testing results that we have coming in. So when we get questions of potential fraud from an employer, it kind of slows down our daily process,” said Hoover.

So how are these scammers reaching out to people? We came across a message on Instagram offering us a fake COVID test to help get two weeks of paid time off. The scammer then directed to an account that outlined the test would cost him $60, meaning more money in their bank.

Hoover says this can really have a snowball effect.

“One bad egg or one person that would be trying to set up a fraudulent situation like that can snowball quickly, and cause a lot of others to have to be out of the office setting based on exposures,” said Hoover.

Hoover also mentions it messes with HR professionals and employers because it starts to draw a blurred line around HIPAA privacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Five Bronx men charged for ‘grandparent’ mail fraud scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged five men for committing what they say was a mail fraud scheme that targeted victims by claiming their grandchildren were in need of money. According to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, from July through October 2020, the defendants, […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WBRE

New details released, police still looking for suspect in check cashing fraud

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects related to the theft and fraudulent cashing of a check from earlier in December. On December 10 a check was stolen from a car in Hazel Township, according to police a silver Chrysler Pacifica bearing Maryland plates was rented […]
BLAKELY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Scammers#Covid#Weather
WBRE

Hospital runs out of 10K free at-home COVID tests in less than two days

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After less than 48 hours, Wayne Memorial Community Health Center ran out of the 10,000 free at-home COVID tests they were giving away. The rapid antigen test was made available to hospital staff, employees and the general public. The hospital says they are hoping to get another 10,000 tests next […]
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Local self-defense studio teaches potentially life-saving skills

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — January is National Stalker Awareness Month and there are facilities that will give you hands-on training to help you protect yourself if you’re in a dangerous situation. Self-defense is everyone’s right and it could be life-saving. “We do reality-based, situational self-defense,” said Robert Thomas, owner of Tsunami Self Defense Systems, […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Two men charged with illegally making and selling 28 ‘Ghost Guns’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, January 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment of Samuel Snader, 39 of Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Hector Colon, 30, of Puerto Rico. According to U.S. Attorney John c. Gurganus, both men are being charged with conspiracy to manufacture and sell firearms, and […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy