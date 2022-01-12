Bolsonaro says Supreme Court justices taking sides in Brazil election
2 days ago
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused two members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday of taking sides in this year’s election and favoring leftists leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has railed at justices Luis Roberto Barroso and Alexandre...
President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection. Experts say the variant is already the most widespread in Brazil.
BRASILIA (Reuters) – This year’s general elections in Brasil will be a test for the country’s democracy due to threats by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has questioned the validity of its voting system, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. In it annual report on rights abuses...
BRASILIA (Reuters) - World Health Organization Emergency Director Mike Ryan on Wednesday refuted statements made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even bring about the end of the pandemic. In an interview earlier, Bolsonaro played down the...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is improving, though it is not yet known if he will need surgery for an intestinal blockage, the hospital where he has been admitted said in a Monday evening statement. Bolsonaro walked briefly in a hallway, and he...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday with abdominal pain that doctors found was caused by a partial intestinal blockage, and is facing potential surgery nine months out from elections. Bolsonaro posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, flashing the thumbs-up sign, with a message saying he was facing "possible surgery for an internal blockage in the abdominal region."
(Reuters) - After a particularly tumultuous year for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts' annual report on Friday seemed tone deaf to the noise. Both the executive and legislative branches considered major court reforms to the court in 2021, partly in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation that found 131 federal judges improperly failed to disqualify themselves from cases involving companies in which they owned stock. Still-pending legislation that would impose more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal judges even seems to have garnered bipartisan support. And public approval of the Supreme Court also dropped to new lows among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the nation's federal courts are doing a better job of policing themselves, which he called essential for the ability of the judicial branch to maintain its independence. His annual New Year's Eve report on the federal judiciary came at the end of a...
An Indian court has cleared a bishop accused of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in a case that had shocked one of the country's oldest Christian communities. Franco Mulakkal, 54, was arrested from the southern state of Kerala in 2018. He had denied the allegations. The case sparked...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain.
Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza.
However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated."
In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
(Reuters) – The United States and some of its key allies welcomed Serbia’s Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes “as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary”, the countries said. The U.S. State Department released a joint statement by France, Germany, Italy, UK,...
The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Missouri, Louisiana and other states who went to court to battle the White House on its COVID-19 policies.
The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ROME (Reuters) – Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament. “The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future. She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s state financial monitoring agency on Friday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s allies Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov to its list of “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported. Both Volkov and Zhdanov are outside Russia. Moscow banned Navalny’s political...
KOCHI, India (Reuters) – An Indian court on Friday acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping a nun for two years in the southern state of Kerala. “Praise the Lord,” Franco Mulakkal, who spent 25 days in judicial custody after his arrest https://www.reuters.com/article/india-church-idINKCN1M12CJ in September 2018, exclaimed after his acquittal by Judge G Gopakumar in Kerala’s Kottayam city.
Myanmar s military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, a legal official said Friday.Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last February’s military takeover, is already being tried on five other corruption charges. Each is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.She has also been charged with other offenses, and has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.Her supporters and rights groups say the...
LA GUINERA, Cuba (Reuters) – Young Cuban protesters from Havana’s poorest neighborhoods face decades behind bars at upcoming trials, relatives and rights groups said, amid a crackdown on some of those who took part in last year’s unprecedented anti-government demonstrations. The July 11-12 protests saw thousands take...
