Today, the Supreme Court stopped President Biden's vaccine mandates on private businesses and 84 million Americans. They confirmed what we knew all along – President Biden's vaccine mandate on private businesses is "a significant encroachment into the lives and health" of 84 million Americans and he overstepped his authority by unilaterally dictating to Americans that they must obey his egregious orders. That means 84 million Americans will not have to fear whether they will receive a paycheck for simply exercising their rights.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO