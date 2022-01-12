ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Oldham v Leyton Orient: League Two game off amid Latics Covid cases

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOldham Athletic have postponed Saturday's League Two home game with Leyton Orient because of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in their squad. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Game Off#League Two#Oldham Athletic#Leyton Orient
Daily Mail

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam in talks to sell League Two strugglers after fans' protests with former Premier League club facing relegation to non-league

Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam claims he is willing to sell the League Two club and is speaking to 'credible bidders'. The Latics, without a manager since Keith Curle left in November, are currently under a transfer embargo, sit bottom of League Two and four points from safety having played more games than their competitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Both Brighton and Crystal Palace will be looking to continue their efforts to get into the top half of table by picking up all three points in the A23 derby.Both sides have been credited with playing impressive football this season and have been praised for their style of play, particularly in the attacking third of the pitch. The two sides have also been lauded for their use of young players with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise impressing when given the opportunity for their respective team.A dramatic 1-1 draw occurred the last time the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Opponent Watch: Smith-Rowe, Tomiyasu, Xhaka Doubts for Semi

Arsenal are coming into town for a Carabao Cup semi-final and things are quite unpredictable, to say the least. What was supposed to be Leg 1 at the Emirates is now instead happening at Anfield, due to Liverpool FC’s postponement last week. Arsenal too have been facing player availability issues, with 10 players unavailable for their FA Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest.
WORLD
The Independent

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle will not be held to ransom as they attempt to flex their financial muscle in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The club’s new owners, backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have already splashed out around £37million to secure the services of England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood.They are aware January signings come at a premium – 30-year-old Wood’s release clause is understood to have been activated by a bid of £25million, which raised eyebrows in certain quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Leicester City becomes latest Premier League match to be postponed

Burnley vs Leicester City on Saturday has become the latest Premier League game to be postponed.The Premier League accepted a request lodged by Burnley, who were already without several players through Covid, injuries and Maxwel Cornet’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations prior to the enforced sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle this week.A league statement said: “The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”It is the fourth Burnley match this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.“Once the talks...
SPORTS
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dan Moss: Leyton Orient sign Millwall defender on half-season loan

Leyton Orient have signed defender Dan Moss on loan from Milllwall for the rest of the season - O's boss Kenny Jackett's first January signing. The former Burnley Academy player, 21, is a right-back who can also operate at centre-back and in central midfield. Moss spent the first half of...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Combined XI

Liverpool or Arsenal have Chelsea to look forward to in the League Cup Final, but they still have two games to play to get to Wembley. At this stage of the competition, the senior squad members tend to step up to take over the duties of the youngsters who got the team this far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knock-out stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy