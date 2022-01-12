Do Carrots Cause Gas?

Carrots are a healthy and nutritious root vegetable packed with vitamins and minerals. Native to Afghanistan, carrots are best known for their orange hue but come in various other colors, including purple, yellow, white, and red (via WebMD ). Regardless of their color, carrots are a great source of fiber, beta carotene, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and K. As a result, they're linked to several significant health benefits. For instance, carrots can help promote eye health, boost your immune system, improve heart health, and even lower cancer risk.

Despite these benefits, raw carrots may be hard for some people to digest, leading to stomach cramps, gas, and bloating, according to Livestrong . That's because undigested carrots can interact with your gut bacteria and produce excess gas. This is more likely to occur if your digestive system already produces extra gas, which ultimately gets trapped inside your gastrointestinal tract, causing stomach pain. This can be particularly painful for those with existing gastrointestinal conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Why Raw Carrots Can Trigger IBS And What You Can Do

For people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), eating carrots and other raw vegetables can trigger IBS symptoms and flare-ups (via Verywell Health ). That's because raw vegetables that are high in fiber can take more of an effort to digest. However, the heat from cooking can initiate the breakdown of those hard-to-digest nutrients, making it easier on our systems.

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for people with IBS to experience gas, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea after eating raw carrots and other uncooked vegetables. And what may be problematic for one person may be fine for another, according to Verywell Health. It's also hard to identify which foods are triggering symptoms when you're eating meals with several different components and ingredients. But if you can identify that eating raw carrots triggers your IBS symptoms, you should either cut them out of your diet or try eating them cooked.

Read this next: The Real Reason Beans Give You Gas