Clay Center, KS

Saline County roundup: Eli Sawyers leads Southeast of Saline boys basketball over Clay Center

 1 day ago

GYPSUM — Eli Sawyers scored 19 points to help Southeast of Saline defeat Clay Center, 77-46, Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Trojans improved to 6-2.

Southeast led 19-10 after the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime.

A 27-point third period put the Trojans up 62-41 and they held the Tigers to five points in the fourth.

In addition to Sawyers, Southeast got 15 points from Caden Isaacson and 14 from Nakari Morrical-Palmer.

Southeast is the top seed in the Sterling Tournament and will play Hutchinson Trinity at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gleason Center in Sterling.

Fourth quarter lifts Clay Center girls over Southeast

Southeast led 26-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Clay Center used a 17-6 fourth period to take home a 38-32 victory over the Trojans.

Southeast fell to 6-2 with the loss.

The Trojans led 7-4 after one quarter and 14-13 at halftime.

Karsyn Schlesener led all scorers with 13 points for Southeast. Clay Center got nine points from Shelby Siebold.

Southeast is the No. 2 seed in the Sterling Tournament and will play Kingman at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling High School.

Ell-Saline games called off

Ell-Saline's games with Wichita Classical were not played due to a number of players not being available for Classical.

The Cardinals play host to Marion on Friday.

Comments / 0

#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Southeast Of Saline#Tigers#Hutchinson Trinity#Sterling High School#Wichita Classical#Cardinals
