The Phoenix Suns Have Signed An NBA Veteran For The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

The Phoenix Suns have signed Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season. The NBA veteran has also played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

The Phoenix Suns have signed center Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season, and the announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.

The veteran had played for the Charlotte Bobcats, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, prior to joining the Suns.

Clearly, he played well, and the Suns made the move to keep him for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Bobcats, and is in his 11th NBA season.

The Suns are coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals last season, and are 31-9, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They had been on one of the longest playoff droughts in the NBA prior to trading for Chris Paul and making their playoff run last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

