With the 2021 season having come to a close, we are looking back at the year that was for members of the Texas Rangers. Today we are looking at infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Approaching things from a certain point of view, a write-up on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 2021 season should be pretty straightforward and non-controversial. On a bad team he was, for the second year in a row, one of the team’s best position players, a solid if unspectacular contributor on a team that didn’t have many of them. He’s well-liked, seen as a high makeup guy, and has exceeded expectations. As someone under team control for two more seasons for cheap, and who can play all over the infield, he’s someone you don’t have to worry or think about.

